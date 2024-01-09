Bahrain Victorious in 2024: after the dark page, the savior is waiting in the hall

#Bahrain #Victorious #dark #page #savior #waiting #hall

For Bahrain Victorious there is a period before and after June 15, 2023. Gino Mäder died in the descent from the Albula Pass. The wheel continues to turn and with Mäder on their shoulders, the team wants to experience a year with joy and less sadness after a very quiet transfer period.

Every medal has two sides and if one team has experienced the rawest and purest side of cycling in 2023, it may be Bahrain Victorious.

The drama with Gino Mäder in the Tour of Switzerland will always determine the identity of this team, but you can also climb back up from the deepest crater.

Bahrain Victorious deserves tons of credit for the resilience it showed in the Tour, barely a month after Mäder’s fatal fall.

With no fewer than 3 stage victories, the Tour was, with respect for Mäder, a great success story. Pello Bilbao was too nervous in the Basque Country, but won a hellish escape stage.

Wout Poels himself is a bit horrified by the statement, but at the age of 36 he is really experiencing his second youth.

The highlight came at the tail end of the Tour thanks to Matej Mohoric. Not so much because of the millimeter sprint with Kasper Asgreen, but because of his cascade of words immediately after his stage win.

How Mohoric was able to put into words all the facets surrounding “the cruelty of the professional life” is one of the cycling moments of 2023.

Too few key points for the one-day work

For talisman Mohoric, his stage win in the Tour was somewhat liberating, because there was nothing wrong with his autumn with a final win in the Tour of Poland, a stage victory in the Renewi Tour, top 5 in Québec and the world title in gravel.

Not that his spring was a success, but the highlight was missing. His art and flying work, such as in the descent of the Poggio in 2022, did not receive a bis number.

Mohoric came 3rd in Kuurne, 6th in the Strade, 8th on the Via Roma, 7th in Harelbeke and then it completely stopped. Mohoric rode every classic until Liège, but no longer played a role.

It is a blemish on the neat season: Bahrain Victorious was unable to make its mark in the one-day work.

The hole left by Sonny Colbrelli’s retirement remains unfilled.

The flush in the classical core is thin and Fred Wright could not confirm his breakthrough.

You also notice this in the final balance, where quality took precedence over quantity. With 20 victories, Bahrain Victorious was almost in the middle of the table, although they won quite a lot in the WorldTour.

Pello Bilbao was also able to pay Gino Mäder a fitting tribute in the Tour.

Jonathan Milan, the tall bull who immediately won the Giro and also conquered the maglia ciclamino, gave the rich team oxygen.

With a little more sprint support there could have been a lot more, but above all he proved that the transfer policy – allowing young people to develop – is not fruitless.

On the other hand, Milan also destroyed itself a bit. High-profile results could no longer be recorded after the Giro, also due to the complex agenda with the track story a year before the Games.

A major setback for Bahrain is that Milan, just as he is starting to manifest himself, is moving to Lidl-Trek. Unless Phil Bauhaus takes rapid steps, there is also a vacuum in that area.

Don’t underestimate Landa’s points importance

Milan is not the only big departure, Mikel Landa is also breathing fresh air.

Landa rode a very consistent spring and after a disappointing Tour still finished 5th in the Vuelta, but despite his points gain, he is no longer the leader with whom you would dream of a final victory in a Grand Tour.

That piece of the puzzle is still missing at Bahrain Victorious, which has not been able to secure additional sources of funding. It has actually had an excellent year in the round work, but it has been a brilliant performance due to its collective strength.

From Bilbao, Poels, Santiago Buitrago, Damiano Caruso to Jack Haig: you consider them all in your Tour Manager, but they are never at the top of your list.

Who is the white blackbird for 2025?

In the coming years, signing Torstein Traeen or especially Antonio Tiberi can climb the ladder. The only 22-year-old Italian experienced an annus horribilis after a shooting incident in which he was responsible for the death of a cat.

Tiberi was allowed to pack his bags at Trek-Segafredo and received a safety net from Bahrain. Especially in the Vuelta he showed flashes that left him wanting more.

Tiberi then as ace in a big round? We cannot rule it out, but team boss Milan Erzen has already cast his fishing line. Successfully.

“I believe that our team can win a Grand Tour. I cannot yet say who we want to do that with, because that rider will only join in 2025,” said the Slovenian.

The arrival of the new messiah seems a must after a poor transfer period in which the value of Landa and Milan has not been replaced.

Antonio Tiberi became world junior time trial champion in 2019. After shooting a cat with an air rifle in San Marino, he was forced to quit Trek-Segafredo.

biggest loss: Gino Mäder would certainly move to Tudor after this season, but the sporting void in no way outweighs the human drama that Bahrain Victorious experienced in June 2023.

Striking: envoys from Taiwan, Japan, Serbia and Bahrain: this Bahrain Victorious is a special global group with more than 15 nationalities.

revelation: Santiago Buitrago (24) won a stage in the past two editions of the Giro. We are especially curious whether his 3rd place in Liège-Bastogne-Liège will be echoed.

Newcomers Torstein Traeen (Noo) Uno-X Alberto Bruttomesso (Ita) Friuli Finlay Pickering (GBr) Trinity Departers Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal-Quick Step Heinrich Haussler (Aus) retired Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe Hermann Pernsteiner (Oos) ?