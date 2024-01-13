Baiba Šmiti-Roķi is promoted to the position of General Director of SRS

#Baiba #ŠmitiRoķi #promoted #position #General #Director #SRS

This decision was made after the selection made by the State Chancellery Commission, with additional consultation with social and cooperation partners.

Asheraden points out that Šmite-Roķe’s previous work experience has allowed her to fully get to know and understand the specifics of the work of the SRS. During the selection process, it was assessed that she clearly sees work priorities.

In the near future, a reform of the SRS is planned with improvement measures, offering to make changes in the organizational structure of the service and to change the form of implementation of subordination to the SRS.

Thus, Šmitei-Roķei, together with the entire staff of the SRS, will have to work on restoring the reliability of the service, improving customer service and digital transformation of services in order to become one of the most efficient tax and customs administrations in Europe and provide services that meet the public’s interests, Ashraden emphasizes.

Šmite-Roķe told the LETA agency that she fully supports the vision of the Minister of Finance regarding the reorganization of the SRS, and her future activities will be focused on the fulfillment and implementation of its goals.

Šmite-Roķe emphasizes that rapid transformation of the SRS into a client-oriented institution based on digital services is necessary, improving the institution’s reputation among the population, while continuing the necessary work in reducing the shadow economy.

“I also want to see the SRS as a modern, digitally developed and customer service-oriented institution, so that the service becomes the most modern public administration institution in Latvia and one of the most efficient tax and customs administrations in Europe,” said Šmite-Roķe.

She added that from next week she will be open to talks with political parties and discussions with the public.

Šmite-Roķe has been working for the SRS since 2000, but in 2015 he became the head of the excise goods circulation department. Since 2020, Šmite-Roķe has been working as the deputy director of the SRS Tax Administration, while from May 2023 she is performing the duties of the director of the SRS Tax Administration.

In addition to the mentioned positions, Šmite-Roķe participated in and headed various committees and councils. Since 2005, Šmite-Roķe has been a member of the FM Forecasting Working Group, since 2006 – a member of the Excise Committee of the European Commission, while since 2015 she heads the SRS Excise Advisory Council.

Daily work in the administration is related to practically all tax administration processes administered by the SRS, customer service and consulting, development of regulatory acts, international information exchange, monitoring of the circulation of excise goods and organization of tax obligations.

Her main work responsibilities include the organization of administrative work and management of a total of more than 800 employees.

Šmite-Roķe has obtained a professional master’s degree in economics from the University of Latvia and is currently studying for a doctorate in economics and management studies at Riga Technical University.

In her doctoral studies, Šmite-Roķe, as a research assistant, conducts research on the tax system as a tool for the sustainable development of the country. Šmite-Roķe speaks English at C1 level.

The main purpose of the SRS reform is to promote the achievement of the mission set out in the SRS strategy – a reliable ally of the SRS in tax and customs matters for fair business and society.

Within the framework of the reform, it is planned to separate the functions of prevention, detection and investigation of criminal offenses from the functions of the service provider, that is, to separate from the structural unit of the SRS, the purpose of which is to detect criminal offenses and not to provide services.

The main tasks of the new director general include the digital development of the SRS, including the creation and implementation of the SRS data management system, approving the vision of the service’s IT system development and ensuring the availability of SRS services in the form of a mobile application solution.

An important task is the development of customer service, which includes increasing the satisfaction of SRS customers, ensuring a proactive response to the customer’s situation with clear solutions and decisions in a reasonable time, as well as an improved solution for the implementation of the settlement system for cooperation with the customer in dispute situations.

Also important tasks will be the measures to reduce the shadow economy, the successful implementation of the reorganization of the SRS and the Tax and Customs Police Administration, and the improvement of the service’s reputation.

The issue of the approval of Šmite-Roķe as Director General of the SRS is planned to be considered in the Cabinet of Ministers until the end of January.

As previously announced, the open competition for the post of SRS General Director took place in three rounds. In the first round of the competition, the selection committee evaluated the submitted documents and the applicants’ compliance with the mandatory requirements.

In the second round of the competition, its participants explained to the commission their motivation for holding this position, answered the commission’s questions and presented their vision for the strategic development of the SRS until 2029, so that it becomes one of the most efficient tax and customs administrations in Europe, with high public trust, special attention devoting to the development and digitization of SRS digital services.

In the third round, applicants’ management competencies such as strategic vision, team management, change management, building and maintaining relationships, as well as orientation towards achieving results were tested. In this round, the applicant received a very good evaluation overall.

The evaluation committee of the tender applicants was headed by the director of the State Chancellery, Jānis Citskovskis. Its members included State Treasury Manager Kaspars Āboliņš, FM State Secretary Baiba Bāne, head of the Information Technology Security Incident Prevention Institution “Cert.lv” Baiba Kaškina and policy advisor to the Minister of Finance Sanda Liepiņa.

Independent observers were also involved in the assessment of applicants – Kaspars Gorkšs, director general of the Confederation of Latvian Employers, Jānis Endziņš, chairman of the board of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Zlata Elksniņa-Zaščirinska, chairman of the board of the Foreign Investors Council in Latvia (FICIL).