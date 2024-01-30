Baic, DR is the only partner in Europe: no authorization for Cirelli

#Baic #partner #Europe #authorization #Cirelli

On the one hand there is the confirmation of a commitment, already started in 2023, which is being strengthened. On the other the warns against an ongoing activity by the Cirelli Motor Company brand.

The story between Baic, DR Group and Cirelli Motor Company is summarized by a note from the Chinese group, with which it underlines the absence of any connection or collaboration with “Cmc s.r.l.- Cirelli Motor Company. We came to know that Cmc srl has promoted Baic products under a different name and without our authorization. We would like to point out that we have not authorized any such activity.

DR is the only Baic representative in Europe

We have already communicated to Cmc srl about immediately stop any activity relating to vehicles produced by Baic. Dr Automobiles Groupe and Baic Intl want to ensure that consumers and all interested parties are aware of this situation and that their rights and interests are protected.”

The models sold in China by Baic can be marketed in Europe exclusively by the DR Group, which underlined this “single point of contact for Europe” di baic.

Still on the operations of DR Automobiles in Europe exclusively with Baic – (for marketing, as well as homologation and customization of vehicles, as already happens for imports of models produced by other Chinese manufacturers, see Chery) – the reality of Macchia di Isernia adds how it is “(…) a strategic agreement based on the expansion process not only on the Italian market but also on foreign markets. The first market beyond national borders to benefit from this will be Spain, where DR Automobiles has already started operating, selling over 1,500 cars from January to today.”

Cirelli 2, i.e., Baic X35, i.e. Evo 5

As for the Cirelli Motor Company reality, on the company website we can read how it is “an Italian automotive company with registered office in Milan which deals with the assembly and development of motor vehicles in the production centers of: Landstuhl (DE) – Bergamo (IT) – Alessandria (IT) – Verona (IT). Imports the main components from Chinese manufacturers completing the journey with a further ecological fuel supply, giving life to the B-Fuel (bifuel; ed.) models.

It markets cars under its own brand, CMC-Cirelli, guaranteeing it in all its offices and in the Italian commercial network. The company has three production plants and a warehouse in Italy, and an important structure in Germany.

Its staff boasts top-level technicians as well as collaboration with German engineers, who are in constant contact with specialized Chinese personnel (…)”.

An activity of which Baic appears to be unaware.