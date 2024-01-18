BAKERY WORLD CUP

Richard Andrianavalomahefa manages the administrative aspects and communication of the team during the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie.

By participating in the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie final in Sirha Europain, Paris, on January 21 and 22, the Malagasy team is seeking financial support to cover accommodation, travel and meal costs in Paris.

Three days before the final of the World Bakery Cup which will be held at Porte-de-Versailles in Paris on January 21 and 22, the Malagasy team, full of enthusiasm, is still waiting for the green light to take off towards international competition. The Malagasy delegation is launching an urgent appeal to all those who can help, particularly the government, to financially support their trip. In any case, to ensure the necessary funds, a prize pool has been set up on the crowdfunding site leetchi.com, with an ambitious objective of 99,231,335 ariary, or around 20,000 euros. Until yesterday, the team had collected 5,545,772 ariary, still leaving a substantial sum to cover for travel, accommodation and catering costs.

“We need everyone’s financial support,” insists Erick Razafindratrimo, the team’s financial manager. Obtaining the visa remains a crucial step, delaying the departure of the Malagasy team.

At the same time, changes within the team were made, with the departures of chefs Billy Rakotomamonjy and Julien Loray, forced by professional and time commitments. Nevertheless, their commitment persists, offering themselves a laboratory for simulations. The Malagasy delegation is preparing intensively, with training lasting more than 10 hours a day.

It is a promising team, made up of chef Toky Ramà Andriatsitohaimanantena for the artistic piece, chef Toavina Rainibenalahatra for the baguette and world breads, chef Hart Franck Williams for remote coaching replacing Chef Julien Loray, chef Joachin Herinjaka Tojonirina for pastries and gourmet planning, and Richard Andrianavalomahefa in charge of communications.

Call to the government

Malagasy delegates underline the importance of government support, whether financial or material, and the supply of local ingredients such as traditional flour and “kobam-bary gasy”, particularly through local products such as red rice and wild pepper, to bring a unique touch to their creations. “We have two young talents aged 23 in our team, demonstrating that youth is the future of the art of baking,” underlines Richard Andrianavalomahefa, communications manager.

During the competition events, the juries will be uncompromising on the quantity of dough waste, artistic skill and creativity. On January 22, Madagascar will stand proudly on the international stage, facing eleven other finalist countries during an intense day including 8 hours of tests and two hours of preparation on the eve of the competition. The Malagasy bakery is ready to take up the challenge and showcase the richness of its flavors and its know-how.

Nicole Rafalimananjara