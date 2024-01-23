BAKERY WORLD CUP

The four Malagasy chefs distribute them. tasks for optimal management of the three categories of the competition

The World Bakery Cup closed last night in Paris, declaring France world champion, followed by South Korea in second place and Japan in third. Unfortunately, the Madagascar team failed to make it into the top three among the twelve finalist countries.

“Madagascar, the smallest of the countries involved in this global bakery competition, is already under the influence of European and Asian countries. However, participating in the world finals is a huge honor for our country,” underlines Richard Andrianavalomahefa, head of communications for the team.

The Malagasy team shone during the first day of the competition, this Sunday, by presenting the “Baguette and Bread of the World” category created by Chef Toavina Rainibenalahatra, the “Viennoiserie et Planification Gourmande” category led by Chef Joachim Herinjaka Tojonorina, and an artistic piece illustrating the aesthetic culture of the country through the common theme of the event, “Sport”, created by Chef Toky Ramà Andriatsitohaimanantena. The team’s coach was Chief Frank Williams Hart. Note that this is the first time that the Malagasy bakery has exported to participate in such a grandiose competition abroad. This experience marks the beginning of a new era of adventures for the Malagasy bakery on the international scene.

Nicole Rafalimananjara