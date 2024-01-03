The country’s representatives for the Bakery World Cup in Paris come from the Havila School team and Propain

The Malagasy team decided to highlight the Koba as an artistic piece during its participation in the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie, which will be held at Sirha Europain, Paris, from January 21 to 24.

The representatives of Madagascar are preparing intensively for the highly anticipated final of the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie which will take place in Sirha Europain, Paris, from January 21 to 24. With 10 hours of daily preparation, Chef Toky Ramà Andriatsitohaimanantena, Chef Toavina Rainibenalahatra of Havila School, Chef Billy Rakotomamonjy and Chef Julien Loray of Société Propain focus on rigorous training to achieve excellence in the art from the bakery.

“I focus on the artistic piece that represents our country, a creation inspired by koba, to distinguish our national identity. Currently we are conducting extensive research. Chef Toavina supervises the eleven types of pastries, Chef Billy focuses on the ten types of bakery, such as baguettes and bread, while Chef Julien Loray supervises us as our coach. Initially planned for six participants, the team is now four to represent the country due to budgetary constraints,” explains Chef Toky Ramà Andriatsitohaimanantena.

The team is preparing to leave on January 10 to join the eleven other finalist countries in Paris, including Germany, Chile, China, South Korea, Ivory Coast, and France, among others. This is Madagascar’s first participation in the World Bakery Cup.

Challenges encountered

“The preparations are not an easy task for us, hence our tireless commitment, day and night we are almost ready for the competition. Currently, we are facing problems on the administrative and financial side which we are actively resolving, as we fully assume the costs associated with our participation in this high-level competition. Our ability to continue our training in Paris upon our arrival also depends on our financial means,” expresses Chef Toky Ramà Andriatsitohaimanantena.

In this crucial period, the team is launching an urgent appeal to the State for financial support to address the current challenges.

Nicole Rafalimananjara