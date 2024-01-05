‘Baking show ‘Cakes from Babel’ is not about the presenter. It’s all about the children’

#Baking #show #Cakes #Babel #presenter #children

What kind of questions are these? Nine dilemmas for Nick Toet, who takes over Siemon de Jong’s rolling pin as baker and childhood friend in Taarten van Babel. A career change for the presenter, who gained fame through Dumpert and his YouTube channel.

Siem Buijsse5 January 2024, 05:00

Cakes of Tut or Cakes of Babel?



Toot’s cakes are very tasty, aren’t they? But with Cakes of Babel we keep the program recognizable, so I choose that. Of course, my predecessor’s name was not Abel, but Siemon. This program is not about the presenter. It’s all about the children. They must feel safe enough to share their often intense stories. A new presenter won’t change that much. It is therefore appropriate that only one letter has been added.

‘Of course I provide a different energy. Siemon was above all the quiet father figure. I see myself more as the big brother, who goes along with the children’s energy with jokes and banter. Ultimately, I am often a big child myself.

‘But if a serious subject comes up, I switch quickly. In the past, I sometimes missed having someone to really talk to. About my parents’ divorce, for example. At Cakes of Babel I can now make those kinds of conversations possible and ensure that children feel understood. I think it’s so cool that I get to do this.’

Chef or presenter?



‘I am primarily a presenter who loves food and has completed chef training. When I make a cooking video for my YouTube channel Eating with Nick, I am cooking, but above all entertaining. I can see myself in the kitchen someday, too. But preferably in your own pop-up restaurant. Your own New York-style deli, how cool would that be?

‘During my training, I also did an internship in the kitchens of ‘normal’ restaurants. That’s quite a hard world. When your friends are free, you work your butt off. But I grew up in a fish shop, where as a boy I would regularly fillet herring with frozen fingers in the winter. So I have no problem with hard work.

‘The atmosphere in the kitchen is also hard, everyone is hitting each other. Sometimes you’re the dick, you have to be able to handle that. I have always experienced it as fun, but I have seen many people use drugs to cope with that life. Luckily I could always say no to that, even though I did love a drink. That was my poison. Now I don’t drink at all anymore, which feels much better.’

Barbecuing or baking?



‘Barbecuing, because you can also make a cake on the barbecue. In my barbecue cookbook I cover everything from meat to vegetables. Barbecuing is so beautiful, man: the open fire, the heat, the tension or it will work. It is such a pure form of cooking, you go all the way back to basics.

‘I therefore think it is a shame that it is still so often seen as a man’s thing. I really advocate that everyone should have a barbecue, whether you are male, female, or somewhere in between. Kick the person who is always behind the barbecue away from it and do it yourself.’

Nick Toet: ‘You’re getting older. Sometimes you want something new. Then the VPRO is not a crazy step at all.’ Image Frank Ruiter

Dumpert or the VPRO?



‘At the moment it’s VPRO, although that will undoubtedly result in some angry respondents. I worked at Dumpert for ten years and learned a lot. I once ended up there as a video editor, but they gave me the opportunity to put my head on screen for the first time. I learned how to interview and how to create a program.

‘Really cool productions have come out of it, such as the episodes of Dumpert films your workplace at the Rotterdam police and the Jostiband. But yes, you get older. Sometimes you want something new. Then the VPRO is not a crazy step at all.

‘Dumpert can be tough, I know that. Too hard, sometimes. But although everyone there has a big mouth, most people at Dumpert are sweethearts and shits. Moreover, the VPRO is not the nicest broadcaster either. I grew up with Theo and Thea and Purno de Purno, those are programs that would also fit perfectly on Dumpert. And look at Maxim Hartman, who has done a lot for the VPRO, but was also a regular guest at Dumpert. A wimp with a big mouth actually suits the VPRO perfectly.’

Open or closed?



‘You can take this in two ways. I talk very easily, even about difficult things I have experienced. So I’m certainly open in that respect. But it can also mean that you are open to others and do not judge people too harshly.

‘I had to learn that. I used to be tough, until I got involved with my girlfriend thirteen years ago. She is a musician, and musicians are more open-minded anyway. Her friend group is the same as her. I clashed violently with them a few times, because I was able to make judgments very quickly in discussions.

‘Fortunately, I have now learned to look at things from all sides and to be open to everyone. For example, I now ask much more often how people are doing, including my girlfriend. I didn’t do that enough in the beginning.

‘Even in my group of friends, everyone now shares everything with each other. When you ask how someone is doing, you don’t just do it out of politeness. Then someone can simply say: ‘yes, not that good.’ You should not panic about this, but rather have a conversation about it.

‘I think we really need to be more honest with each other. I notice that this openness is also important when presenting Cakes of Babel, because you should never give those children the feeling that you are judging them, no matter how intense a story is.’

Meaningful tattoos or beautiful tattoos?



‘All my tattoos have a meaning, but they are certainly not all equally beautiful. For example, the Dumpert logo on my arm was put by the famous artist Dikke Dennis, when he had apparently passed his peak as a tattoo artist. He really scratched it in, it’s beautiful.

‘I’m a kind of modern boy scout, with tattoos as badges: every time I achieve something, I get a new one. I’ve earned a few lately. For example, two years ago I published my first cookbook, and I definitely want to have one published for it. And I have launched my own hot sauce. That adventure actually deserves a tattoo too. There will certainly also be another cake for Cakes from Babel.’

Nick Toet: ‘I have a ‘don’t complain, just keep working’ mentality.’ Image Frank Ruiter

Vegetarian or meat eater?



‘I just find meat too tasty to become a vegetarian, so: meat eater. But it is important to eat meat consciously. So spend a little more and go to a butcher who knows his stuff, who knows how such an animal lived and where it came from.

‘I also eat vegetarian three or four days a week, because meat is simply not always necessary. You don’t really see that in the recipes on my YouTube channel. I mainly cook meat dishes there. I recently made a classic pesto pasta, the way it should be: homemade pesto, Parmesan cheese on top, nothing more to be done. Delicious.

‘Yet my followers immediately start complaining that it involves chicken. After another video where I made a vegetarian curry with paneer, people even said they were going to unfollow me. That can make me quite tired. But yes, we have a meat culture in the Netherlands. People quickly feel like something is being taken from them. A good book on this subject is Struggles by sausage maker Samuel Levie, in which he explains why we never give up meat, but also how we can deal with it as consciously as possible.’

The Hague or the rest of the Netherlands?



‘The Hague, of course. I now live in Voorburg, a suburb, but fortunately it has that Hague feeling. The Hague has everything a person needs: a beautiful center, dunes, forests, the beach. Moreover, the people of The Hague are the nicest people around. With a real Hagenees you can laugh out loud, but you can also curse out loud. They are very open people.

‘I think my favorite place in The Hague is the beach. Just spend half a day at a friend’s beach bar, swimming, walking on the pier, that kind of thing. On the beach I get space in my head again, but I don’t actually go there enough. Sometimes I have to take better care of myself. That’s because in the past, I have a ‘don’t complain, just keep working’ mentality. Fortunately, I do all kinds of cool things now, that gives me energy. But still, sometimes I forget myself a bit.’

Rooster or soft-boiled egg?



‘If I have to choose: a rooster. Look, I’m not going to let anyone walk all over me. I can hold my own, I learned that in the fish shop and in the kitchen. But ultimately I’m gentle and I’m okay with many things.

‘And although I sometimes think a little more about myself, that caring side is also good. When I make a list of everything that makes me happy, making my girlfriend happy is at the top: helping her, or supporting her when she’s having a hard time. That works both ways, because she also does those kinds of things for me unconditionally. So I’m actually a rooster that lays soft-boiled eggs, can I choose that too?’

CV Nick Toet

Born 1986 in The Hague

2006 MBO diploma level 2 Basic Chef Mondriaan Cooking School in The Hague

2011 MBO diploma level 4 Video editor Grafisch Lyceum Rotterdam

2004 – 2007 Chef at various restaurants: Het Gouden Hoofd, La Fontaine and Atlantic Hotel

2012 – 2014 Cameraman/video-editor Newsmedia/GSmedia

2014 – 2022 Cameraman/video editor Dumpert/Mediahuis Netherlands

2017 Presents DumpertFood for Dumpert for the first time

2021 Cookbook Eating with Nick

2021 – present Presenter, cameraman and video editor of his own YouTube channel Eating with Nick

2023 Cookbook BBQing with Nick

2024 – present Presenter Cakes of Babel

Nick Toet lives with his girlfriend in Voorburg

The VPRO series Cakes of Babel can be seen from Sunday, January 7 at 5:30 PM on NPO Zapp.

