Balcers fires and contributes to the victory of “Lions” in Zurich

“Lyon” beat “Biel-Bienne” at home with a score of 4:1 (1:0, 1:1, 2:0).

Balcers scored both goals in the third period, but before that, in the second period, he helped close the majority with an accurate shot with an assist.

He was on the ice for a total of 16 minutes and 23 seconds, of which 25 seconds were played in the majority, and marked the statistics with six shots on the opponent’s goal and one blocked shot, ending the match with a positive efficiency coefficient of +2.

Also, “Lausanne” represented by Ronald Kēnins beat “Ajoie” hockey players at home with 4:2 (0:0, 3:1, 1:1), Oskars Lapinskis and Langnava “Tigers” at home with 4:2 (3:0, 0 :0, 1:2) won over Geneva “Servette”, but “Lugano”, with Robert Cjunski remaining on the bench, will visit with 1:2 (1:0, 0:1, 0:1, 0:1) in extra time “Ambri-Piotta” conceded.

In the overall ranking, “Lions” are in the leading position with 86 points in 41 matches, “Lausanne” is in fourth place with 72 points, “Lugano” is sixth with 65 points in 42 matches, and “Tigers” have reached 54 points in 42 matches and are in 11th place out of 14 teams. in competition.

In the previous season, Geneva “Servette” became the Swiss champion, which beat “Biel-Bienne” 4-3 in the final series.

