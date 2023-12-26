Baldur’s Gate 3 or Uncharted? Huge Christmas discounts are underway on Steam – SMARTmania.cz

#Baldurs #Gate #Uncharted #Huge #Christmas #discounts #underway #Steam #SMARTmania.cz

The Christmas sales on Steam are back in full swing

You can buy classics of your genres or the latest hits at a discounted price

Discounts will last until January 4 next year

Valve’s Steam game store is known not only for its rich library of games, but also for its regular discount events, which once again offer a whole host of interesting titles at favorable prices. The Christmas holidays are no exception, so you can buy a number of titles at discounted prices until January 4th. It’s ideal if you don’t have anything to play at the moment, or if you want to catch up on some leftovers. Which titles from the rich offer of discounts are worth mentioning? Prices are converted from euros and slightly rounded.

Is it the Uncharted series or the megahit Baldur’s Gate 3?

Among the individual titles, we can recommend, for example, Hideo Kodžima’s masterpiece Death Stranding in the director’s cut with a 50% discount (original price 760 CZK, after discount 490 CZK), the iconic game series Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection also with a 50% discount (original price 1220 CZK , after a discount of 615 CZK), the great title A Plague Tale: Requiem with a 55% discount (original price 1220 CZK, after a discount of 550 CZK), a gem from the Polish studio CD Projekt RED called Cyberpunk 2077, which you can buy with a 50% discount (original price price 1470 CZK, after discount 735 CZK) or a Czech street life simulator called Hobo: Tough Life with a 60% discount (original price 615 CZK, after discount 245 CZK). This year’s megahit Baldur’s Gate 3 also offers a small 10% discount (original price CZK 1,470, after discount CZK 1,325).

Special categories that group titles into large collections are also worth a look. For example, you can find most Assassin’s Creed games at a discount, the bald killer with a barcode on the back of the head Hitman, crazy open-world shooters Far Cry, a Polish gem called the Witcher, strategic gems from the Total War series, the sci-fi saga Star Wars or popular post-apocalyptic titles from the series Fallout. There is really a lot to choose from and fans of all genres will find something to suit them. Which games in this year’s Steam Christmas sale caught your attention the most? Share interesting tips with other readers in the discussion.

Author of the article

Dominik Vlasak

Editor, traveler, fan of technology, Star Wars and good coffee.