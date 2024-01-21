Bali is no longer a favorite among Chinese tourists, losing to Thailand

#Bali #longer #favorite #among #Chinese #tourists #losing #Thailand

Bali is no longer a favorite destination for Chinese tourists during the winter holidays. Bali is in fourth place, losing to Thailand in first place.

According to the latest search data from Airbnb from January 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023 for check-in dates between December 22, 2023 and February 29, 2024, there has been a significant change in Chinese tourists’ interest in visiting various countries in the world.

During the winter holidays, or during the Christmas and New Year holidays, Bali is no longer the favorite among Chinese tourists.

Bali only occupies the fourth position with the highest search volume during winter holidays among the top 20 holiday cities in the world.

Bali is still behind Phuket, Thailand, which occupies the first position as the most sought after destination by Chinese tourists.

The next position is filled by Bangkok, Thailand which sits in second place. Next there is the city of Queenstown in New Zealand which sits in third position.

Overall, Indonesia is in seventh place. Indonesia is still behind Thailand, which sits in first place regarding the favorite destinations for Chinese tourists during the winter holidays.

Indonesia also lost to Japan and New Zealand, which are the favorites of Chinese tourists in second and third place. Indonesia is only superior to England, Norway and South Korea, which are ranked eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.

Airbnb data also shows that Chinese tourists tend to travel before or during Chinese New Year celebrations. For the check-in period from 8 to 18 February 2024, this year there was a 14-fold increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Here are the 10 countries most sought after by Chinese tourists during winter holidays, according to Airbnb:

1. Thailand

2. Japan

3. New Zealand

4. Australia

5. United States

6. Malaysia

7. Indonesia

8. England

9. Norway

10. South Korea

