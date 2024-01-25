Baltic International Bank of Latvia has been declared insolvent

#Baltic #International #Bank #Latvia #declared #insolvent

On Wednesday, the Economic Court of Latvia granted the request of the country’s central bank to declare the liquidated commercial bank Baltic International Bank insolvent and appointed an insolvency administrator.

Last March, this court granted the central bank’s request to allow Baltic International Bank to be liquidated by adopting a final and non-appealable ruling, and the creditors’ meeting held in mid-December approved the liquidation plan. The appointed liquidator did not receive approvals for the denial of insolvency within the specified period, so the court was approached for the declaration of insolvency.

In December 2022, the Financial and Capital Market Commission, which became a branch of the Bank of Latvia since last year, suspended the provision of financial services to Baltic International Bank, recognizing that this commercial bank was facing serious financial difficulties and deciding not to take measures to stabilize its operations.

The decision of the European Central Bank (ECB) to revoke the license of “Baltic International Bank” entered into force on March 11 last year. Based on it, the Central Bank of Latvia submitted a request for a liquidation permit to the court.

It was then announced that Baltic International Bank was unable to implement a viable business model and ensure profitability for a long time. In addition, the bank was required to correct serious deficiencies in internal control, including preventive measures in the fight against money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The main shareholders of this commercial bank are Valerijus Belokonis (38.1% of shares) and Vilorijus Belokonis (21.3%).

