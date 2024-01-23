Bambaloi’s son, sentenced to 10 years in prison in the USA for card cloning

#Bambalois #son #sentenced #years #prison #USA #card #cloning

Alexandru Bambaloi from Craiova, known as Zeus, who has been living in the USA for eight years, was sentenced to 20 years in prison – 10 with execution and another 10 under supervision – in a card cloning case. In the same case, Robert Miclescu was also sentenced to five years in prison and 11 years of supervision. In Romania, Ion Bambaloi – known as Nelson, father of Zeus, wants the case reviewed, claiming that his son is unjustly in prison and, after his own investigation, indicates the one who should be behind bars instead of his son, write AFP.

A scandal of great proportions started after a member of the Roma community in Vallejo (San Francisco) ended up in a prison across the ocean. It is about Alexandru Bambaloi (30 years old), nicknamed Zeus. His father, Ilie Bambaloi, known as Nelson, is a former councilor at the Dolj Prefecture on ethnic issues and the president of an association for the rights of the Roma in Romania.

Nelson says he learned of the arrest of Zeus, who has been in America for eight years, when he went to the embassy to apply for a US visa. He was no longer in touch with Zeus, and the announcement shocked him. “We cannot give you a visa because your son is under arrest,” the authorities informed him. It was the moment when he called his son in America to ask for details. He received the following story, which leads Nelson to believe that an injustice has been committed by the authorities.

He did his own investigation

“My son has been unjustly in prison since September 9, 2022. They are confusing him with another person. He doesn’t deal in card dealing. They are there to beg. He has four children, and his wife is pregnant with the fifth. I take 14-20-30-60 dollars a day begging, it depends on the days.

It all started one day when a friend asked him to drive him to get a haircut. They were stopped by the Police, and the one in the car, Robert Miclescu, was put with his hands on the hood, searched and detained. They let my son go. Then, six weeks later, the Police raided the house where he lived and where he pays rent. There are about 4 families, around 15 people.

They found $13,000, the allowance for two months and the rest money made from begging, two grocery cards in the purse of a woman in the house, cards that the woman said were thrown to her by a citizen at a traffic light, and at the trial they also accused Zeus of using a car. It was about a van used by another son of mine, Ion, Zeus’s brother, taken from a car rental and used on Easter, for 48 hours. They said it would have been used in an ATM robbery.

My son is rightfully in prison, I repeat, he did not do all this, but the judge said at the trial: what, do you want the American state to pay? The prosecutor and the prosecutor failed to produce evidence. They showed a photo with a mask on his face and said it was Zeus. We did our own investigation and found out that the one shown with the mask is a guy from Turnu Severin, who changed his name from David Duncă to David Cristian Rafailă. He deals with the drawing of cards.

On January 4, 2024, the sentence was given and from then on we have 60 days to appeal. The appeal is held in Sacramento. I hope they let us prove Zeus innocent. There was talk of giving him 31 years, but he chose 20. He serves 10, and another 10 are on probation, he puts a bracelet on him. Robert confessed to the crime and received five years in prison, but my son had nothing to confess to,” Nelson told AFP.

He took the authorities in line

Ilie Bambaloi is determined to seek justice everywhere in Romania. He took all the institutions in line and swears that he will not stop. He turned to a PNL deputy from Dolj, Nicolae Giugea, and took the case to the Romanian Parliament. He also wrote petitions to the MAI, MFA and the Romanian Embassy in the USA.

What does the American side say and why was such a harsh punishment imposed?

The investigation in the case of Miclescu and Bambaloi was opened in July 2022, when the police in the city of Chico (California) were notified that a card cloning device was discovered at one of the payment machines of the Walmart store. According to US Attorney Mike Ramsey, “the device was designed to look identical to a real one”, and card data and PIN codes were stolen through this method. Following the discovery, an investigation was launched, and as a result of the investigations, two suspects were identified who targeted several Walmart stores.

“The detectives were able to identify the two men as Robert Miclescu, 23 years old, and Alexandru Bambaloi, 30 years old, both Romanian citizens who live in Vallejo,” the American authorities say.

After the arrest, Miclescu pleaded guilty and received five years in prison and 11 years of supervision.

Bambaloi did not recognize the charges, maintaining his innocence. Bambaloi’s defense was that he was not in Chico when the card cloning devices were placed. American investigators, however, presented evidence that linked Bambaloi to the facts. Evidence that Nelson considers insufficient to convict. Following the trial, Bambaloi and Miclescu were found guilty of cloning more than 4,000 cards.

At the beginning of January 2024, when Bambaloi appeared before the court to find out the sentence, judge Kristen Lucena “noted the level of criminal sophistication shown by Bambaloi and Miclescu, as well as the number of victims involved”.

Judge Lucena explained that in this case a significant punishment is necessary “since Bambaloi and Miclescu had targeted some of the most needy and vulnerable members of society – those who depend on state benefits – and that their motivation was greed”.

According to Prosecutor Ramsey, who secured Bambaloi’s conviction, in the past year there has been a “considerable increase” in the number of bank fraud cases. Ramsey explained that “skimming” actions are related to international organized crime, which makes detection and prosecution difficult.

