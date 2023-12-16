Ban on horse mackerel fishing reduced from three to two months in 2024

Next year, the period of prohibition on horse mackerel fishing, along the Angolan sea coast, will be reduced from three to two months, “due to the progressive reproduction of the biomass of this pelagic”, announced this Tuesday, in Luanda, the Director Fisheries National, Victor Chilamba.

According to the person responsible, the mackerel sealing period covers the months of June and July, a period in which artisanal, semi-industrial and industrial shipowners must explore other marine species to allow mackerel reproduction.

According to the national director, the measure results from recommendations made by the Integrated Management Council for Aquatic Biological Resources and the Advisory Council of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources.

Victor Chilamba said that the global quota of 500 thousand tons is slightly lower than the previous year’s figure, which was more than 600 thousand tons in all fishing segments, with the sardinella quota falling from 200 to 120 thousand tons in 2024.