Banco de Fomento contracts seven operations and generates 261 million for the economy

Banco Português de Fomento (BPF) contracted the first seven operations of the Venture Capital Program, exceeding the 750 million euros contracted this year. According to the institution, these contracts generate a total investment of 261 million euros in the Portuguese economy.

With the contracted amount, the BPF also reveals that it exceeded the Recovery and Resilience Program target for 2023.

The seven venture capital funds were supported by an investment of 171.5 million euros from the Capitalization and Resilience Fund (FdCR). “These funds, focused on supporting, capitalizing and expanding companies, especially in the initial phase of their development, reflect BPF’s commitment to promoting economic growth through entrepreneurship and innovation”, indicates BPF.

August One Capital will receive an investment of 34.5 million from FdCR, BIVEN Capital Partners will receive 12 million, Crest Capital Partners will receive 34 million, Indico Capital Partners will receive 35 million (highest value), ISQ will receive 14 million, Oxy Capital will receive 30 million and Portugal Capital Ventures will receive 12 million.

“The signing of the first seven operations under the Venture Capital Program increases the value of operations contracted from the Capitalization and Resilience Fund to more than 750 million euros, a value higher than the target of 650 million set out in the reprogrammed PRR Operational Agreement”, this Ana Carvalho, CEO of Banco Português de Fomento, in a statement.

“These hires, along with the others scheduled for January 2024, are a fundamental step towards supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in Portugal through risk capital instruments”, maintains the person in charge.

The entity shows that the program attracted 44 applications, having seen the allocation double to 400 million euros. With more allocation, the program selected 16 entities with investment operations worth the total value of the FdCR allocation and an average rating of 2.4, above the minimum of 1.6 established by the competition.