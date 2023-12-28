Banco de Venezuela: requirements to request your credit card TODAY in easy steps | create user

#Banco #Venezuela #requirements #request #credit #card #TODAY #easy #steps #create #user

Today we tell you the steps you must follow to be able to get your Bank of Venezuela credit card and thus make your process easier.

Learn HERE how to obtain a credit card at Banco de Venezuela. | Photo: Libero Composition

To be able to get a credit card from the Bank of Venezuela, one of the most important financial agencies in the country, you will only need to be informed with all the updated data, requirements and the simple steps that you must follow in order to carry out a correct procedure.

What are the requirements to apply for the Banco de Venezuela credit card?

Next, we will detail the requirements to request the Banco de Venezuela credit card:

Have an active checking or savings account in the BDV for three months

Have six months in the current job and one year of verifiable job continuity. If you are a foreigner, at least one year of residence in the country

Go to a Banco de Venezuela agency with a credit card application, photocopy of identity card and RIF, proof of work and income certification signed by a certified public accountant.

Download the last three account statements and credit card statements that you have in other banking entities

If you are a retiree, download proof of retirement.

If you are the owner of a company, bring a photocopy of the founding document, the latest minutes of the shareholders’ meeting and the current RIF.

For independent workers, a professional title or card from the union to which they belong is requested, as well as the rental contract.

How to request the Bank of Venezuela credit card for the first time in 2023?

As previously indicated, to request a credit card, you must go to a branch of the Bank of Venezuela. Carry a copy of your identity card with you and RIFproof of work, an income certification signed by a certified public accountant, as well as the other documents specified in the requirements.

What is the limit of Banco de Venezuela credit cards?

The NEW LIMIT established is initially 2,000 bolivars for clients with Visa or MasterCard cards. However, there are additional amounts for gold or premium categories, which vary between 4,800 and 14,000 bolivars.

How to create a user in the Bank of Venezuela?

For those who need create a user in Banco de Venezuela for the first timethis guide will provide you with the steps to follow in a simple way:

Access the BDVenlínea website and click on “If you are a new BDV customer, register here.”

A new window called “User Management” will open.

Enter your information and then click “Continue”.

You will receive a code to your registered phone. Enter the code and click “Continue”.

Create a user with your name of 8 to 16 characters. Add an email.

Validate the code sent by email.

Create your profile on BDVenlínea.

What is the number of the Bank of Venezuela?

According to Bank of Venezuelatelephone customer service is provided through the number 0500 MICLAVE (0500 6425283). There you can make queries, requests and complaints.

