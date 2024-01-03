Banco Montepio advises José de Mello Capital on the first sustainable debt issuance

Banco Montepio advised José de Mello Capital, the holding company of the José de Mello Group, in structuring its first issue of sustainability bonds, in the amount of four million euros, through a private and direct offering.

According to a statement sent by the bank, the bond issue “Sustainability Bonds José de Mello Capital 2023 – 2028” aims to “finance the investment project carried out by José de Mello Capital in the renovation of its office building on Avenida 24 de Julho , in Lisbon”.

This project, indicates Banco Montepio, “will incorporate several energy efficiency measures and the use of more sustainable materials without harmful substances, but also the valorization of human capital (including the creation of more comfortable, modernized and safe spaces for employees as well as the creation of access for users with reduced mobility at the entrance to the building) thus having positive environmental and social impacts”.

Banco Montepio assumed responsibility for organizing and setting up the operation and subscribed to the issue, acting as global coordinator of the operation and as investor.

“By orienting our financial and investment operations towards sustainable development, in line with the evolution of European and international capital markets, we strengthen our offer to all our clients, including companies that wish to invest with Purpose, integrating ESG factors in its management strategies, as is the case of the José de Mello Group”, says Pedro Leitão, CEO of the Banco Montepio Group, quoted in the statement.

