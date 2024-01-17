Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story has a release date

#Bandle #Tale #League #Legends #Story #release #date

The world of League of Legends, which is growing into a franchise, is expanding with another game, this time with a piece that reinforces the cute and calm line. The pre-order is already live, the game itself will be available in the second half of February.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, the new League of Legends spinoff game published by Riot Forge and developed by Lazy Bear Games, was presented at the Nintendo Direct held in September. The interesting thing about the game is that it offers a completely relaxed and cute adventure within the already known world.

Bandle City is rocked by an unexpected cataclysm, so it’s up to us and our binding magic to put the world in order. The isometric, crafting RPG with pixel art visuals tempts you to relax for now on PC and Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait long, the game will be released on February 21st.

Of course, the game promises a lot of bonus content for pre-orders, perhaps the decision is made easier by the fact that the Deluxe Edition, which includes goodies in addition to the pre-order content, is only $30.

Also Read:  How a simple asparagus reduces the risk of colon cancer - Wel.nl

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Lai Qingde: 1/3 of the presidential election subsidy will be returned to the party headquarters, and the rest will be donated | Politics | Newtalk News
Lai Qingde: 1/3 of the presidential election subsidy will be returned to the party headquarters, and the rest will be donated | Politics | Newtalk News
Posted on
Influencer George Ciupilan was beaten by a group of boys
Influencer George Ciupilan was beaten by a group of boys
Posted on
Konyaspor’s new coach Omerovic: “I had to get permission from Aykut coach” – Last Minute Sports News
Konyaspor’s new coach Omerovic: “I had to get permission from Aykut coach” – Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
C’est la vie – Quésaco: ‘calf tox’, this new fad for obtaining thin and shapely legs
C’est la vie – Quésaco: ‘calf tox’, this new fad for obtaining thin and shapely legs
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News