Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story has a release date

#Bandle #Tale #League #Legends #Story #release #date

The world of League of Legends, which is growing into a franchise, is expanding with another game, this time with a piece that reinforces the cute and calm line. The pre-order is already live, the game itself will be available in the second half of February.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, the new League of Legends spinoff game published by Riot Forge and developed by Lazy Bear Games, was presented at the Nintendo Direct held in September. The interesting thing about the game is that it offers a completely relaxed and cute adventure within the already known world.

Bandle City is rocked by an unexpected cataclysm, so it’s up to us and our binding magic to put the world in order. The isometric, crafting RPG with pixel art visuals tempts you to relax for now on PC and Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait long, the game will be released on February 21st.

Of course, the game promises a lot of bonus content for pre-orders, perhaps the decision is made easier by the fact that the Deluxe Edition, which includes goodies in addition to the pre-order content, is only $30.