Bănescu, about the investigation of IPS Teodosie: The case strikes, saddens. What does he say about his resignation?

Publication date: 18.01.2024 23:44

Vasile Bănescu says, referring to the indictment of IPS Teodosie in the file instrumented by the DNA, that this case is one “that strikes and saddens”. Photo: Inquam Photos

The spokesperson of the Patriarchate, Vasile Bănescu, states, referring to the indictment of the archbishop of Tomis, IPS Teodosie, in the file instrumented by the DNA, that this case is one “that strikes and saddens”, and “the emergence of a new situation of to the archbishop of Tomis as a defendant says something worrying”. Bănescu specifies that “the Romanian Patriarchy, like the judicial authorities, is perfectly interested in the elucidation of a possible act of corruption”.

“The position of the Romanian Patriarchate in this well-known case, since the agenda of this case is an older and quite extensive one, is the one expressed at the beginning of the investigation that was undertaken by the DNA regarding the situation in which the archbishop of Tomis is involved, and it is very clear: The Romanian Patriarchate, like the judicial authorities, is perfectly interested in elucidating a possible act of corruption. Only the authorities, of course, the judicial ones will pronounce themselves at the end of the investigation in relation to this. Naturally, the emergence of a new situation of the archbishop of Tomis as a defendant says something worrying. I can’t pre-pronounce, we can’t do it, but the case is striking, which of course saddens, because it is totally unnatural for a high representative of the Church to end up being investigated, starting from a reality that will of course be deciphered by the authorities judicial and interpreted in the right key. So the position of the Romanian Patriarchate is favorable to the elucidation of this case, that is very clear”, said the spokesperson of the Patriarchate, Vasile Bănescu, on Thursday evening, on Euronews Romania, according to News.ro.

He specified, when asked about a possible retirement of IPS Teodosie, that the moral law is the one that must prevail.

“The most important law in the world inhabited by man is the moral law, planted by God in His intelligent creation. The unwritten law of common sense is derived from the moral law. Naturally, in such a situation, anyone should protect the institution they represent. The laws I have invoked, the moral law and the law of common sense, should work in everyone. I understand that it works with different intensity from person to person. The Church cannot compel someone, but the Church, which does not want the death of the sinner, to quote from the Holy Scripture, but his correction, the Church recommends, from a moral point of view, an attitude and an attitude appropriate to reality. The case we are talking about is a complicated case and it has to do with a person who understands, here, to persist, I would say, in contradiction to those who convey that something happened after all. It’s a film that everyone has seen, it’s not secret, it’s a film that didn’t leave room for many interpretations. It is a verbal agreement of the respective person who accepts a totally impure intervention for an interest of the respective diocese, it is true, not of a specific person”, said Bănescu.

He added that the position of the Patriarchate is “unfavorable to hiding the truth”.

He said that it is the Holy Synod that can make recommendations to the archbishop of Tomis regarding this case. Bănescu specified that the BOR Statute provides for sanctions when the guilt is confirmed, but the Church has never faced such a case.

The Archbishop of Tomis, His Holiness Theodosius, arrived at the headquarters of the National Anticorruption Directorate in Constanţa to be heard in the file in which he is being investigated for buying influence, and his defender, lawyer Adrian Cuculis, stated that the file is based only on the recording that appeared in public space and that there is probably an attempt to discredit IPS Teodosie. IPS Teodosie left the DNA headquarters after about an hour, declaring that the file was not contained. The lawyer stated that he is going to make a request to exclude the registration from the file, considering that it is done illegally.

