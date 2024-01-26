Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden story trailer and machine requirements

#Banishers #Ghosts #Eden #story #trailer #machine #requirements

We are slowly but surely approaching the premiere of the next game from the Don’t Nod studio, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. The highly story-oriented action-adventure game received a new trailer the other day, which again goes around the story a bit.

It never hurts to repeat: the two protagonists of the story are Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith, who lived in the 1600s and dedicated their lives to protecting the living from otherworldly spirits and demons. The couple – because they are in love anyway – are quite good at their job, but one of their assignments ends tragically: Antea dies and becomes a ghost herself. From there, the shaken Red mac Raith must decide: will he stick to the vow that has defined his entire life or rather find a way to bring his love back from the dead.

The game not only received a new preview, but also an official system requirement. This can basically be said to be friendly, it looks like this:

Minimum machine requirements (1080p, 30 fps, low detail):

Processor: Intel Core i3-8300 or AMD Ryzan 3 2200G

Memory: 8 GB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580

Hard disk: 52 GB

Operating system: Microsoft Windows 10/11 64bit

Recommended system requirements (1080p, 60 fps, high detail):

Processor: Intel Core i5-10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

Hard disk: 52 GB (SSD recommended)

Operating system: Microsoft Windows 10/11 64bit

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and will be released on February 13th.

GeryG

At the end of 2010, he joined the article writing team of PC Dome, and a few months later he also worked as a news editor. Slowly, 15,000 written materials are attached to his name in the magazine, which puts him at the top of the imaginary podium.