Bank Millennium goes from losses to profits of 127 million in 2023

#Bank #Millennium #losses #profits #million

Even so, Bank Millennium’s results in 2023 remained conditioned by costs related to the portfolio of mortgage loans denominated in Swiss francs, which totaled 3,338 million zlotys (735.3 million euros).

Banco Comercial Português announced to the market that Bank Millennium, based in Warsaw, Poland, where it holds 50.1% of the capital and which consolidates in its accounts using the full method, recorded a profit of 576 million zlotys (126.8 million euros), which compares with -1,015 million zlotys in 2022 (-216.7 million euros).

Bank Millennium recorded positive results of 115 million zlotys (26.2 million euros) in the 4th quarter of 2023, thus presenting positive results in the last five quarters, after two years of negative results.

BCP states that the Polish bank’s 2023 net profit, adjusted for specific items (mainly related to charges related to the portfolio of mortgage loans denominated in Swiss francs and the income associated with the sale of the 80% stake in Millennium Financial Services, within the scope of the strategic partnership in the bancassurance area), increased from 2,239 million zlotys (493.2 million euros, excluding the exchange rate effect) to 2,993 million zlotys (659.3 million euros), corresponding to a variation of 34%.

In the income statement, the financial margin stands out, which increased by 57% year-on-year (excluding the effect of credit moratoriums on mortgage loans denominated in zlotys, +13% year-on-year and -6% in the quarter). Net commission revenues showed a slight reduction of 3% year-on-year.

Operating income, excluding credit moratorium, increased by 14% year-on-year, taking into account that operating costs decreased by 5% year-on-year, with costs excluding BFG/IPS, that is, without the contribution from the IPS – Fund of Institutional Protection), increased by 14% year-on-year.

Regarding asset quality and liquidity, the impaired credit ratio (Stage 3) stood at 4.58%, compared to 4.45% compared to the previous year.

The cost of risk of 39 bp in 2023 compares to 44 bp in 2022.

In terms of liquidity and capital, Bank Millennium reported a Loans-to-deposits ratio of 68.7%.

There was a significant increase in capital ratios, which stood at 18.06% with regard to the Total Capital ratio (TCR) and 14.73% with regard to the T1 ratio compared to 14.42% and 11.28% , respectively, in the same period.

“The capital ratios are therefore above regulatory requirements (P2R, Pillar 2) of 12.21% and 9.85%, respectively”.

In the Balance Sheet, Millennkium Bank records more than 3 million active customers, an increase of 116 thousand compared to December 2022. Individual deposits increased by 11% compared to the same period last year and individual loans decreased by 2% year-on-year (+5 %, excluding credits denominated in foreign currency).

“The new production of cash loans in 2023 of 6.3 billion zlotys (1.5 billion euros)” represents an increase of 16% year-on-year and a decrease of 9% in the quarter.

“In December 2023, the market share of new production of housing loans stood at 8.2% and the market share of new production of cash loans stood at 10.5%”, adds the bank.

In the corporate customer segment, there was an 8% reduction in credit to companies, compared to the same period last year, and a 5% increase in company deposits compared to the same period last year.

The bank highlights the 15% reduction in factoring business volume and the 6% reduction in leasing business volume, both year-on-year.