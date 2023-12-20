Bank of America expects first ECB rate cut in June 2024

#Bank #America #expects #ECB #rate #cut #June

These forecasts were presented today by Bank of America’s chief economist for Europe, Rubén Segura-Cayuela, and the entity’s global head of raw materials and derivatives, Francisco Blanch.

Bank of America expects the European Central Bank (ECB) to begin cutting interest rates in June 2024, after the Federal Reserve (March 2024), with two additional cuts in September and December.

These forecasts were presented today by Bank of America’s chief economist for Europe, Rubén Segura-Cayuela, and the entity’s global head of raw materials and derivatives, Francisco Blanch.

The North American bank expects a slight slowdown in the world economy in 2024, with uneven performance in different areas and with declines in inflation and interest cuts in developed countries.

“An uneven growth dynamic is likely to persist, but we see a more homogeneous disinflation dynamic, which will pave the way for most central banks to reduce rates,” says Bank of America in its report on Europe.

The banking entity predicts that the euro zone will grow 0.5% in 2024 and 1.2% the following year.

Bank of America also stated that risks “are abundant, especially in the short term”, including those resulting from the geopolitical situation.

Regarding inflation, it is expected to be 2.6% in 2024 and 1.4% in 2025 in Europe.

The North American bank believes that the ECB will start cutting interest rates in June 2024, with two more cuts in September and December this year.

Segura-Cayuela specified, according to the EFE agency, that the first cut in ECB rates could be brought forward to April if inflation and growth slow down more quickly than expected.

Also Read:  Research: Receiving appropriate long-term care is no longer self-evident | Domestic

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
Posted on
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
Health: coverage increases in seven 1-year-old childhood vaccines – 12/19/2023 – Equilíbrio e Saúde
Health: coverage increases in seven 1-year-old childhood vaccines – 12/19/2023 – Equilíbrio e Saúde
Posted on
João Lourenço participates in the inauguration of the re-elected president of Madagascar –
João Lourenço participates in the inauguration of the re-elected president of Madagascar –
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News