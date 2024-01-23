Bank transactions made on Fridays and Saturdays will be reflected on the following day

The National Bank of Angola informs that bank transactions, carried out on Fridays and Saturday mornings, will have the values ​​reflected in the beneficiaries’ bank accounts the following day, through the Real Time Payment System (SPTR).

The note, published on the BNA website, confirms that the transfers to be reflected are from remote bank branches and channels.

In the document, the BNA explains that in October 2022, the first phase of the 24/7 Real-Time Payment System (SPTR) went into production, which allowed beneficiaries of transfer operations and payments made using a debit card Multicaixa, the values ​​relating to those operations will now be reflected in their bank accounts on the next day.