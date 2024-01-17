Bank wants customers to take out mortgage loans at ATMs 2.0

#Bank #customers #mortgage #loans #ATMs

New generation ATMs now allow numerous operations to be carried out that previously would only be carried out over the counter. But they could be used to contract products, namely credit, in what is a step that, according to Miguel Simões, director of the financial market at Minsait, is being studied by the sector.

The contracting of products, namely credit, may be carried out, in the future, in so-called VTMs (Virtual Teller Machines), self-service ATMs. A step that Miguel Simões, financial market director at Minsait, says, in an interview with Jornal Económico, is being considered and studied by the financial sector in what will be another step in the digitalization process.

Portuguese banking has made an effort to digitalize. How does it compare with its European counterparts?

The financial sector in Portugal has been digitalizing. It has a high level from the point of view of digitalization, just like the sector at European level. When we try to make a comparison between countries, I would say that this comparison is not very obvious, since it is also not easy to obtain indicators that allow this comparability. With the information that exists, I would say that, at a European level, the Nordic countries indicate a very significant level of development, like Norway, Finland and Sweden. There is some positive correlation between the level of economic development of countries and consequently the level of digitalization of the sector. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands or Germany have very high levels of digitalization. If we try to position Portugal in this amalgamation of countries, there are institutions that have a very high level of digitalization, but we still have a reality that is quite asymmetrical and diverse.

Which areas are most developed?

The technological development of the sector is something that has been underway for many years. What we feel is that the pandemic ended up having a very positive acceleration effect. We see that this ended up having a very significant effect of digitalization on the channel component – ​​of digital channels or even on-site channels themselves and also on the relationship between digital channels and non-face-to-face channels, with a lot of focus on the omnichannel component. More recently, we have seen that there has also been a huge focus on the digitalization of operations and the work environment.

Which area of ​​the sector is furthest behind in this transformation?

I would say it is the transformation of the systems themselves core. What is the core of your activity. We understand that these are pieces that are often very old and have some level of obsolescence. We see that the investment required for its transformation is very significant and, above all, the binomial risk/complexity vs expected benefit is somewhat unbalanced. They are such central pieces in your activity that they have a very high risk of transformation. We have been witnessing a transformation in these parts that ends up being collateral in the sense that the parts are transformed to the extent necessary to promote the digitalization of channels, operations or the provision of information, but it has not been a truly transformation radical.

Is it the banks’ own computer system?

From banks, but the same reasoning can be applicable and valid to insurance activities.

Could the lack of updating IT systems make it more difficult for banks to reach the optimal level of digitalization?

It is clearly a condition, but I cannot say that it is an impediment. There is a set of strategies that can be followed – I would say that, broadly speaking, the market has been following this pattern – that allow the market to be kept in line with market trends, whether from the point of view of the emergence of new technologies, regulatory and legal trends, from a business point of view or consumer expectations, through certain strategies and design and architectural standards that allow you to modernize your systems without this central piece of your activity being modernized. In time, we may see a greater focus on the transformation and modernization of what we call core systems.

He mentioned that a significant investment is necessary for this transformation. Is it possible to quantify?

I do not have the data to be able to carry out this quantification. Naturally, the investment required for this modernization is something very specific to each institution. Each institution has a different starting point because they have different business, technological and operational constraints.

But there is a certainty that it will be something significant…

That’s without a doubt. Although it is clearly clear today that there is often a return on the investments made in modernization and digital transformation. If we pay attention to the adversities and obstacles on the path to transformation, we see that the investment component or the binomial between investment and economic return is clearly an aspect to be considered. On the other hand, there is a shortage of knowledge and qualified professionals in the market.

There is a simplification of the credit contracting processes, but in housing it is still impossible not to go to the branch. Will it always be like this?

If you ask me how I see credit contracting, I would say that I see it moving towards increasingly complete digitalization. There are some obstacles to achieving this. We can focus on the mortgage loan component, but we can also be talking about other credit segments. What we see is that the digitalization process in the credit segment has been succeeding, perhaps it first happened in certain credit segments in which digitalization was more accessible and easier.

How about personal credit?

Nowadays, it is possible in certain credit segments, and I will give the personal credit component as an example, to have a perfectly digital process. Other classes of credit are slightly more complex because the number of participants participating in this type of process is larger. When we talk about housing credit we can be talking about a logic of multi-ownership in this credit, in which there are other participants who are not credit holders, but also participate in a risk mitigation logic, such as guarantors or guarantors. Digitization must also be monitored from the point of view of society, particularly some participants in this same process. There must be deeds, notaries. It is a journey that is ongoing and I hope that in the future we will reach a situation of full digitalization of this type of credit.

In personal credit, there is a “facilitation” in contracting through digital. Could this be the perverse side of digitalization in banking?

The ease of access to a certain product, from the point of view of what is the incentive on the customer’s side, can in some way, through what is an improved optimization experience, promote the contracting of any financial product. Broadly speaking, consumers like experiences and journeys that are simple and improved. In that sense, it can have this perverse side. But we also know that from the point of view of the entire legal and regulatory environment, there have been very significant advances in the protection of consumers and banking customers.

In recent years, hundreds of branches have closed and many employees have left. Are they still going to close more due to digitalization?

In recent years, the financial sector in Portugal, in particular the banking sector, has had very significant pressure towards the cost reduction component, in particular the reduction of cost to income, in order to increase operational efficiency. This efficiency comes through the digitalization of back office processes, but there is also a front office and distribution network component. Portugal started from a point where the main banking institutions had a very widespread branch network. There was effectively a reduction with some impact on the size of this branch network. It was a pattern and a trend that was followed relatively widely in the market and ended up being accompanied by a set of technological advances that also have an impact on the branch network itself.

How did this affect service at the counters?

We see that service has been following a pattern in which there is increasingly a set of self-service devices available to the customer, providing autonomous or assisted service. We have increasingly seen a service logic that ends up being mediated by technological solutions that aim to plan the customer’s own visit to the agency. Making a less controlled service something that can be agreed by the customer manager in order to better manage the timings of your presence at the agency. The agencies themselves have also been remodeled from a spatial perspective, in order to improve and optimize the customer experience and the resources that work there. I perceive – it is a personal perception – that most of the adjustments that took place in the size of the branch network have already been made.

Could the emergence of self-service ATMs have an impact on the number of employees?

The emergence of this type of device called VTM (Virtual Teller Machines) is a market trend. VTMs emerged in the Portuguese reality in the last ten years, perhaps more urgently since 2016 onwards. Initially, they appeared relatively limited in number and operations. Progressively, they have been evolving towards potentially including some product contracting component. These devices work both autonomously, from the user’s point of view, and assisted. Part of the assistance component ends up being carried out by the people behind the counter. Effectively, they will contribute to the operational efficiency of the branch and, in this sense, there may eventually be some risk of not having as many people needed to carry out the same functions given the same volume of activity. But I would say it is just a change in the service paradigm.

These multibanks self-service allow you to perform a series of operations. Are there any new features that may appear?

It is always difficult and risky to predict the future and history tells us that we are often not very good at predicting the future. We understand that in the more transactional aspect and in cash management, these devices already play an excellent role. We may be talking about deposits of large amounts, in the form of currency or notes. From the point of view of check handling, significant developments have also been made in these devices. Perhaps the area where we can eventually expect some evolution has to do with product contracting. It still ends up being a challenge.

Is it now possible to contract products or start the process?

So far, we have no visibility on whether it is possible to contract/subscribe products on VTM equipment in Portugal. However, from the point of view of future evolution, it is a path that can eventually be followed, as the equipment has technical means for this purpose. The market is currently studying and considering evolving in this context. There are, however, some challenges. Some of the product contracting processes are not yet fully digitized. But it is also important to understand that the contracting process is often complex and requires time from the client that is often not in line with the type of use of this type of equipment. It is an experience in which the customer is on their feet, typically has limited time and requires attention and a state of mind that is different from that with which they typically approach this type of equipment.

Could there be a transformation of these equipment?

We are witnessing, although still in a logic of innovation and some proofs of concept, the deconstruction of this type of equipment in a slightly different format. We believe that behind the scenes it is still equipment equivalent to what we call VTM, but presented to the customer in a different format. It could be, for example, – and this is still something relatively experimental – let’s call it a cocoon in which the customer has exactly the same type of equipment behind, but already has conditions from a usability point of view, in which, in In practice, you can be seated, with a table in front of you. You can now have the calm and conditions to carry out the hiring process in a different way. This could be an evolution that we can see in the market.

Therefore, the idea is to have these ATMs 2.0, creating conditions so that people can take out a home loan, a personal loan, a financial product. Is this something that is being considered in the sector?

It is something that is being considered in the sector. The applicability, as far as I have visibility in Portugal so far, does not happen. And it is something that is also being considered by institutions related to the sector, such as Minsait itself. Many times, innovation does not arise just because of the sector’s movements. It also arises from what is the ecosystem of partners, of suppliers from the sector itself. It is something that is being thought about.

How does the digitalization of the financial sector combine with an increasingly aging population?

There is a demographic trend towards an aging population. It is something that the sector is paying attention to. One of the concerns is how these new channels can be reached to these segments of the population without excluding them from the sector’s capabilities and transactionality. The ongoing initiatives in this area involve, on the one hand, adapting the channels to some of the requirements of this population. We could be talking about accessibility, from the size of the buttons, the font, to the simplicity of the process so that things are somehow more perceptible. Then, there is an assistance component in this equipment.

How do you view the features created by Banco de Portugal, such as the possibility of making transfers using your mobile phone number? Can you help with the scanning process?

Yes, certainly. Increasingly, our perception is that we are generally moving towards a more cashless society. In this society, we ended up identifying a set of patterns, namely the existence of a multiplicity of payment methods available to users and which requires a healthy coexistence of these multiple payment methods with each other. The entire legal and regulatory framework has been promoting greater competitiveness, including in the payments market, both at European and national level. Clearly, we have been experiencing a very significant increase in the use of payment applications in Portugal.

How can digital payments be made widespread with the commissions that are charged to merchants? Should there be a reduction in commissions?

I will not comment directly on whether or not to reduce commissions. What I can comment on is that the European Union has been acting a lot on the payments component. It was precisely in this context that he ended up creating PSD1, to create a unified regime in the payments area. In 2015, PSD2 was adopted, one of whose purposes was to promote innovation in the payments area and create a level playing field, that is, to harmonize market access conditions. And it continues, with the recent issuance of a first draft of PSD3, very active in this payments space. There is an attempt to create conditions so that society can evolve towards a more cashless society, with greater competitiveness in payments. Competition typically also contributes to greater competitiveness from a cost point of view and I want to believe that with all these changes we can move towards the direction in which the cost component that exists in the process is not an effective obstacle to its massification in the market.

Is cybersecurity a risk for banking? Does the sector have the necessary tools to prevent these situations?

With digitalization, the sector ends up being more exposed to a set of cybersecurity risks. However, the entire sector has been training itself. I’m not going to say that it’s a training that can be done overnight, but it is progressive in the sense of providing the necessary mechanisms to anticipate, prevent, manage and remedy this type of risks. From the point of view of attacks, we have been witnessing a sophistication in the type of attacks carried out. Although we have a more robust control environment, attacks are also more sophisticated. But I want to believe that we are moving in the right direction and that the sector is properly trained to adequately manage this type of risks.

There are many scams in this increasingly digital universe. What needs to be done?

There is a set of attacks that take the form of fraud or fraud. What we can note is that legislation and regulation itself has also been evolving towards increasingly providing guarantees to the consumer. Institutions are aware of the situations. They have been progressively acting on these situations in order to increase prevention, mitigation and remediation mechanisms. And, as a last resort, legislation has increasingly held institutions responsible and burdened to the detriment of the consumer.

The insurance sector is taking the same steps in digitalization. Is the process at the same stage as the banking process? It is always complex to reach a generalized perception. The insurance sector is conducting a diverse set of initiatives to accompany digital transformation processes. If we look at the Portuguese reality, I would say that it is a sector that has gone through several moments of consolidation in recent years. There were several mergers and acquisitions taking place in the market which also, from the point of view of the agenda of the transformation and digitalization programs themselves, had some impact. It was necessary to spend a lot of energy and put a lot of focus on the processes of reorganization of technological and organizational processes. My perception is that it is a sector that started off a little more timidly or later in the digitalization processes. Nowadays, it is doing what it can to follow this process and some digitalization trends in the sector are already quite visible.

What trend do you identify in the insurance sector?

In terms of customer relations, there are several initiatives underway by these institutions that cover different topics, such as subscribing to products in a more digital way or remotely monitoring the insured. For example, in health insurance, some insurers have telematic health programs. We also see that in claims management, a very significant effort has been made by the sector to digitize some processes. Nowadays it is possible to have situations of assisted remote expertise. It is also possible to have automated video expert assessment situations. It is a significant advance that we are starting to see as a trend in the sector.

How does automated expertise work?

In car insurance, let’s imagine that we have an accident with damage to a certain vehicle. The insurance company asks the customer to make a video that must have certain characteristics from the point of view of image quality and duration and coverage of the vehicle. Then, based on technology, it is possible to analyze the damage to the vehicle. This analysis is backed by artificial intelligence technologies. Then, it is necessary to understand which areas of the car were affected and, in some cases, make the connection between the damage and what the repair cost could be, based on market catalogs to understand how much replacement parts cost and the arrangement.

But it is still necessary to fill out the paperwork when we have an accident…

There have been developments in the user-friendly declaration mechanism. Today there is a platform for filling out the user-friendly declaration. It is a sector that is following trends: the digitization of digital channels, non-face-to-face channels, core processes, support processes.

What other news could we have in the insurance sector?

When contracting, there will certainly be room for direct insurance due to the trend towards digitalization of digital channels. There is also a trend towards contracting or subscribing to more usage-based insurance products. And then, if I had to highlight another market trend, what I would highlight is the way in which telematics is used and how the information provided by telematics can in some way influence the entire logic of contracting and pricing of products in the insurance sector.