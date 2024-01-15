BANKING SECTOR – Competition is intensifying

Since the end of the 1990s, competition within the banking sector has continued to increase.

Competition between credit institutions is increasing in intensity. This was to be expected, especially with the arrival of new players and establishments in the sector since the last quarter of 2023.

Harsh. Although the Central Bank’s key rates were not changed last quarter and the socio-political context did not experience any sudden changes, a micro shock still shook the banking sector of the Big Island, with competition which is becoming increasingly fierce in the microcosm of territorial banks. This is what the Central Bank of Madagascar reports in its latest investigation report on the banking sector. A vision which is also shared by half of the territorial banks and other credit establishments established in Madagascar in the survey carried out by the BFM.

“Competition between credit institutions has been another factor limiting the expansion of banking activities,” it is reported. Things are getting even more difficult as a new banking establishment has just appeared on the market at the end of 2023. According to the Central Bank, this novelty in the banking sector risks increasing local competition. The number of players coming to expand banking services in Madagascar is currently expected to increase “with the arrival of a new bank on the market during the third quarter”, as indicated by the BFM, but also in this year, the launch other actors such as Paositra Malagasy in microfinance services.

“This competition is expected to intensify further in the coming months,” it is mentioned. There is also a need for banks to consolidate their position in the face of a possible arrival of new players.

Strong presence

Currently, the fact is that banks are already fighting to find a place in the sector. Thus trying to attract to them a rather reluctant but already underbanked local clientele. This is evidenced by the strong presence of banks during major economic events such as fairs and exhibitions or even exhibitions, during which the stands of these establishments abound. It goes to show that “nothing is taken for granted” in this world of finance. This increased competition is among the first four factors limiting banking activities.

The three other factors slowing down the activities of territorial banks are also summarized in the difficulties arising from socio-political reasons and uncertainty about the economic situation. “The activities of banks were mainly “constrained” by “uncertainty linked to the socio-political context”. In addition, the “uncertainty of the economic situation” amplified this situation for 83.3% of banks,” indicates the BFM. In third position, the increase in the general level of prices constitutes the other factor limiting the development of activities for 58.3% of banks. The general increase in prices globally and locally has affected credit activities, says the BFM in its explanations.

Itamara Randriamamonjy