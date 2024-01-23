Bankinter reduces one-year fixed rate on home loans to 2.5%

#Bankinter #reduces #oneyear #fixed #rate #home #loans

National banks are adjusting their offer of credit, but also of deposits, given the prospect that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates in the summer.

Bankinter Portugal reduced the one-year fixed rate on mortgage loans to 2.50%. The bank led by Alberto Ramos thus follows the adjustment movement of the financial sector, at a time when a cut in interest rates is expected by the European Central Bank in the summer.

The financial institution again lowered the one-year fixed rate from 2.75% to 2.50%, in an offer that will be available until June 30, according to a statement released this Tuesday.

Bankinter Portugal also began to “make fixed rates available for three and four years, thus reinforcing the range of options with a set of 10 terms, up to 30 years, for customers who wish to fix the installment of their loan, whether for the purchase of a house or for transfer from another bank”, he indicates.

“By reducing the fixed rate to one year and launching shorter terms in this modality, Bankinter Portugal reinforces the diversification of options available to customers, allowing them to make more flexible, sustained and appropriate decision-making to their circumstances, needs and evolution of the economic situation”, says Vítor Pereira, director of products, CRM, marketing and digital channels and member of Bankinter’s executive committee.

At the same time that banks are adjusting their offer of fixed-rate credit, they are also cutting interest rates on term deposits. As reported by Jornal Económico this Wednesday, it was now Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD)’s turn to take this step, both within 12 months and six months.

This adjustment follows the Euribor trend in the market. Rates rose with the normalization of the ECB’s monetary policy, recently surpassing the 4% threshold. But this reality seems to have changed since November, when Euribor began to fall, as signs of relief emerged from the central bank in the face of the decline in the inflation rate.

The 12-month Euribor is now at 3.672%, after reaching 4.228% in September last year. The six-month Euribor, which was above 4% between September and December, is now at 3.925%.

Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, recently admitted that she could move forward with a reduction in interest rates in the summer. “I would say it is likely”, said the person responsible in an interview with Bloomberg, in Davos, Switzerland, after being asked about a possible decrease in interest rates, despite stating that she “has to be reserved” on this matter. She noted that eventual decisions depend on the evolution of some indicators.