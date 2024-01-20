Bankruptcy? A famous hometown club makes a restart from the village groups

It is possible that Beroe will start bankruptcy proceedings by the end of the year. Such indications come from the football community in Stara Zagora. Local fans are increasingly skeptical about the survival of the greens, and for this reason, a plan “B” has been activated, through which football will be revived in the city, if the current Beroe falls into financial collapse, writes “Sportal.bg”.

The fourth-division Lokomotiv Stara Zagora, which is currently second in “A” OG – Stara Zagora zone, is being discussed as a “launcher”. The idea is that he does not skip groups on the job, but wins the places in the higher divisions on the field. For this purpose, the team is making a solid selection, with the emphasis being on local players and entry into the South-West Third League. The names of the former Beroe captain – Ivo Ivanov, Milen Tanev and others – are linked.

The strong man in Lokomotiv is Paolo Dragolov, who is the son of the legend of Zarya and former player of Levski – Vasil Dragolov. Zhelyazko Dinev and the until recently head of Beroe – Steliyan Popchev can join the administration.

Two serious advertisers have also been in talks to finance the team that could eventually succeed Beroe if the elite club’s financial problems worsen.

Whether all these equilibria will be realized to the end depends above all on the owner of Zaralii, Hernan Banato – whether he has enough funds to pay off the debts accumulated under his leadership and at the same time whether he can provide a decent living for DUSH and the first team in the elite. Many people do not look optimistically at this option and in the city they increasingly call Lokomotiv Stara Zagora “the new Beroe”.

