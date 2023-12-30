Banks, 100 billion more thanks to the ECB increases (but they did not raise interest on current accounts) – Corriere.it

#Banks #billion #ECB #increases #raise #interest #current #accounts #Corriere.it

The 10 ECB rate hikes are worth 100 billion more revenues for European banks. According to a UBS study, this year the interest margin of credit institutions will approach 380 billion, with an increase of 40% compared to 2021, i.e. the era before the monetary tightening.

The gap between deposits and loans

The boom is not the result of an increase in financing, which in fact has only increased by 2% in the last two years. But it is due to the growing difference between the interest that banks require to lend money and those that they pay to collect it, through the sale of bonds on the market and above all the collection of deposits from customers. This gap has widened enormously. In fact, in the wake of the ECB’s decisions, the rates applied on credit have shot up: in Italy, for example, the cost for a company of a new bank loan has gone from 1.31% in July 2022 to 5.55% in November 2023. The climb was decidedly less steep for deposits, especially for current accounts and especially in Italy. In the country, UBS calculates, the total cost of deposits for banks has tripled compared to 2021, but it has gone from 0.3 to 0.92%, very far from the interest required on loans.

The race of Unicredit, Bper and Bpm to Piazza Affari

This gap will allow European institutions to close the year with 160 billion in profits, which will largely be distributed to shareholders in the form of dividends or share buybacks. It is therefore not surprising that the European banking index was among the best in the world in 2023 (+32%), behind only Piazza Affari (35%) and the Nasdaq, the technological stock exchange on Wall Street (+39%). Nor – in light of what has been said about interest margins and shareholder remuneration – is it surprising that the podium of best performances is occupied by three Italian banks: UniCredit (+125%), Bper Banca (+84%) and Banco Bpm (+59%).

The risks for European banks in 2024

However, the golden age is nearing its end. UBS signals two risks for European banks: the increase in non-performing loans and the growth in the cost of deposits, due to customers’ decisions to transfer money to more profitable uses such as government bonds. So far, in Italy this outflow has been modest (-3%), but the movement could accelerate during 2024. The greatest danger for banks’ profits, however, comes precisely from the possible cut in interest rates by the ECB which, according to a survey conducted by the Financial Times among 48 economists, will begin between March and June of next year. Frankfurt gave, Frankfurt could take away.