Banks forced to return 330 million kwanzas to customers

Banking institutions that charged account maintenance fees without their customers being aware of the service were forced by the National Bank of Angola to return 330 million kwanzas.

According to the BNA, this is an action that took place due to complaints that came from the registration of more than 3 thousand improper movements in bank accounts from 2019 until this year.

There are 3080 improper transactions, representing a total of 2% of the total volume of processes associated with different banking products and services, but still with a downward trend.

It can be seen that of the majority of complaints, 45% are linked to issues related to current deposit accounts, 24% linked to charges and another 15% linked to debit cards.

Conversely, complaints linked to the “bankita” account, term deposit and mobile banking, all with 1%, are those with the fewest complaints registered.

In the period from 2019 to 2023, a total of 142,006 complaint processes were registered with the SFA, of which 3,080 concerned allegations of improper account movement.

