Banks lay off employees – Banks

Banks around the world have cut more than 60,000 jobs in 2023, making it one of the worst for the sector since the financial crisis and wiping out much of the jobs created since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, writes in “Financial times”.

Investment banks faced a second straight year of declining fees as dealmaking and public listings were halted, prompting Wall Street to try to protect profit margins by cutting headcount.

Elsewhere, the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS has resulted in at least 13,000 fewer positions at the combined bank, with more big cuts expected next year.

“There is no stability, no investment, no growth in most banks – and more jobs are likely to be cut,” said Lee Tucker, owner of financial services firm Silvermine Partners. The world’s 20 biggest banks are on track to cut at least 61,905 jobs in 2023, according to calculations by the Financial Times. This compares with cuts of more than 140,000 jobs by similar lenders during the global financial crisis of 2007-08.

The FT used company data and its own reports to compile the figures and does not include smaller banks or modest staff cuts, so total job losses in the sector will be higher. Previous years, such as 2015 and 2019, saw massive job losses from banks that were hit by massive job cuts by European lenders struggling to cope with historically low interest rates. But at least half of the cuts in 2023 will come from Wall Street lenders, whose investment banks are struggling to keep up with the pace of rate hikes in the U.S. and Europe.

Within hours of Credit Suisse’s bailout in March, market watchers began predicting that the most significant bank merger since the financial crisis would result in thousands of job cuts. Credit Suisse already planned to cut 9,000 jobs, but UBS was expected to cut more and faster as it eliminated duplicate positions and most of its former rival’s stricken investment bank.

In November, UBS revealed it had already cut 13,000 jobs from the combined group, bringing the total number of employees to 116,000. But CEO Sergio Ermotti indicated that 2024 would be a “pivotal year” for acquisitions and analysts expect thousands more jobs to be lost in the coming months.

Wells Fargo, which disclosed this month that it has cut its workforce by 12,000 to 230,000. The bank said it spent $186 million in benefits costs in the third quarter alone, while 7,000 jobs were lost.

Chief executive Charlie Scharf announced that the bank had set aside up to $1 billion for additional benefits costs, revealing that thousands more jobs were at risk.

Wall Street’s other major lenders have restarted their annual “downsizing” programs in 2023, except for a few years since the pandemic began.

Citigroup cut 5,000 jobs, Morgan Stanley cut 4,800, Bank of America cut 4,000, Goldman Sachs cut 3,200 and JPMorgan Chase cut 1,000 jobs. Overall, the big Wall Street banks plan to cut at least 30,000 jobs in 2023.

“The revenue is gone, so it’s partly a reaction to overexpansion. But there’s also a simple explanation: political cost-cutting,” Thacker said. “If you run a division and your boss asks for savings, you make layoffs or you’re fired.”

In January 2022, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing said he was “very concerned” that competition to hire had pushed up remuneration costs on Wall Street, where wages had risen by around 15% over the past 12 months. The percentage was increased.

But in less than two years, a lack of deals has forced lenders to streamline their investment banks. Data from financial services benchmarking group Alliance Greenwich shows that the biggest investment banks cut staff by 4 percent in the first half of the year alone, with more cuts to come in the second half of the year.

Some big banks have no plans to cut staff in 2023, notably HSBC and Commerzbank, which have cut staff sharply in recent years.

Italy’s second-biggest lender UniCredit, which has been cutting its workforce for the past two years as part of its drive for efficiency, has announced no major job cuts in 2023. Its full-time workforce has fallen by almost 10 per cent – ​​or 7,700 – in the two years to March and it has set aside an extra €300m in restructuring costs to help fund up to 1,000 voluntary redundancies.

Barring a rebound in investment banking activity, the outlook for global banking jobs is unlikely to improve in the coming year.

