Banks will have to report to the SRS about people who withdraw large sums of money from an ATM

In order to combat the shadow economy in Latvia, it is planned to require banks to report to the State Revenue Service about large transactions that have taken place at ATMs, that is, when someone has withdrawn or deposited disproportionately large amounts.

On Tuesday, the government approved the shadow economy restriction plan for 2024-2027 prepared by the Ministry of Finance (FM), which is expected to reduce the size of the shadow economy from 19.9% ​​to 18.9%.

In restricting the circulation of cash, it is planned to establish non-cash payment as the primary form of salary payment, to establish the employer’s obligation to inform the State Revenue Service (SRS) of the fact that the employee’s salary is paid in cash.

It is also planned to determine threshold declarations for cash deposits and withdrawals (reporting of cash deposits and withdrawals at ATMs), and to monitor the cash flow.

This plan is planned to be implemented by imposing an obligation on banks to report to the State Revenue Service on disproportionate people’s cash deposits and withdrawals at ATMs once a quarter. It is one of the planned measures in the plan to reduce the shadow economy for 2024-2027.

Atis Bičkovskis, the Director of the Coordination Department of the Ministry of Finance for the Restriction of the Shadow Economy, explains to ReTV that the amount of money, exceeding which the bank will need to report the person to the SRS, could be in the range from the minimum wage to the average wage in the national economy.

“But there have been discussions about this threshold as well. It must be admitted that specific thresholds will be discussed during the development of the regulatory framework, which must be created within the deadline for the execution of the “Shadow Plans”, says Bichkovskis.

The plan is a medium-term policy planning document, whose priority for the next four years is to reduce the shadow economy by implementing both horizontal measures and focused measures in specific sectors of the economy.

The plan envisages reducing the total volume of the shadow economy in Latvia to 18.9% in 2027, according to the data of professor Fridrich Schneider, if the country maintains a stable economic development. Thus, the indicator of the shadow economy would be brought closer to the average level of European countries.

From the set of measures included in the plan, it is planned to gradually increase revenues in the budget, reaching annual revenues of 120 million euros in 2027, including personal income tax (IIN) revenues – 17.2 million euros, revenues from mandatory state social insurance contributions (VSAOI) 33, 4 million euros, value added tax (VAT) revenues – 36.41 million euros and excise tax revenues – 33.3 million euros.

The plan includes more than 50 measures to adjust the policy and legal framework of the sectors in order to limit the shadow economy, organize the business environment of priority sectors and promote the voluntary fulfillment of tax obligations.

The measures are structured in five directions of action – horizontal measures and reducing the circulation of cash of unknown origin, exchange of information and data, measures in the construction sector, measures in the health sector, other measures to improve the competitiveness of companies.

The measures contained in the plan envisage the use of the taxpayer’s overall assessment (rating) in public procurement, limiting the circulation of cash of unknown origin, the primary form of payment of wages in cashless money, promoting the use of cashless transactions, introducing e-invoices, strengthening data analytics in the construction, health and beauty industries, improving the exchange of information and data, educating the public about the negative consequences and risks of the shadow economy for the persons involved in it, as well as other measures to increase the competitiveness of companies.

The implementation and monitoring of the plan’s measures is planned in cooperation with sectoral ministries, social and cooperation partners.

The planned fiscal benefit from horizontal measures and reduction of cash circulation is 55 million euros.

Among the horizontal measures, the use of the overall assessment of the rating of taxpayers, promoting the advantages of “A” class taxpayers, not imposing requirements to verify the fulfillment of obligations in the tax field for “A” class taxpayers in public procurements, and other reliefs are foreseen.

The plan envisages evaluating whether additions are needed to the existing procedure for declaring income of citizens, which would reduce the shadow economy, promote the culture of tax payment, but at the same time would not increase the administrative and bureaucratic burden. Among them, it is planned to identify the conceptual solution for the gradual implementation of the general principle of income declaration of citizens, identifying the necessary exceptions.

In order to promote the use of non-cash transactions, it is planned to implement the electronic circulation system of justification documents (e-invoices).

It is planned to introduce an obligation for companies with a turnover of more than 50,000 euros per year to provide customers with the possibility to pay in cash as well.

The plan envisages the mandatory introduction of an E-receipt for the use of medical and therapeutic services and for raising qualifications, obtaining a specialty, obtaining an education, including the learning of educational programs of interest for children, so that it can be included in the annual income declaration as justified expenses.

The planned fiscal benefit in the construction industry measures is 16 million euros.

It is planned to lower the threshold for the introduction of the electronic time recording system (EDLUS) from 350,000 euros to 170,000 euros, as well as to provide in the regulatory acts the obligation for the initiator of the construction plan to submit to the Construction Information System (BIS) information about the price of the construction contract, in the case of the builder, the price of the planned construction works, as also provide an opportunity to create a selection on the costs of implementation of construction plans (construction price) according to the types of use of structures.

In the construction process, private persons are expected to reduce the area of ​​the building object, when the builder can build on his own, without involving a construction merchant, from 400 square meters to 170 square meters in the case of the construction of a residential house, as well as provide for the obligation for private persons to provide information to BIS about the origin of the planned financing for construction works.

It is also planned to impose an obligation on private individuals that payments for services, for which the customer must submit documents after completion of the construction works provided for in the project in order to put the building or engineering structure into operation, take place only in the form of non-cash payments.

Strengthening the partnership between the state and the private sector in the field of construction is intended to encourage the construction industry association to review the general agreement according to the current level of wages in the industry.

Also, the plan envisages supplementing public procurement guidelines, promoting the use of EDLUS in determining the most economically advantageous offer, where it will not be determined as mandatory.

The planned fiscal benefit from the health sector measures provided for in the Shadow Economy Curtailment Plan is seven million euros.

Among other things, the plan envisages providing e-referrals and related specialist examination conclusions, laboratory referrals and results data in the patient’s electronic health record in the Unified Health Industry Electronic Information System.

It is intended to expand the capabilities of the SRS information system to compare the income declared by taxpayers in the health sector with the data declared in Annex D4 of the annual income declaration of natural persons.

Also, the plan envisages revising regulatory acts in the field of beauty care services with the aim of promoting safe provision of beauty care services to consumers by medical personnel, revising the professional standard of beauty care specialist (cosmetology) and the standard of beautician in accordance with the European Standard in aesthetic medicine, eliminating fundamental contradictions.

The plan also envisages limiting the use of the word “clinic” and other words that may give the impression of the provision of medical services in company names, if its activity is not related to it.

The plan envisages registration of beauticians and beauty care specialists (in cosmetology) in the SRS database and linking with the Unified Register of Health Sector Specialists.

From other measures to improve the competitiveness of companies, the planned fiscal benefit is 41 million euros.

Among them, these measures are intended to promote the reduction of the number of companies with long-term negative equity, to improve the process of simplified liquidation of companies.

In-depth risk assessment of the situation in related companies (creditors) who invest in companies with negative equity and the causes of its origin for a long time, education of companies about the consequences and causes of the occurrence of negative equity is also planned.

Among other measures to improve the competitiveness of companies, the restriction of the circulation of illegal excise goods is also planned with a planned fiscal benefit of 33 million euros.