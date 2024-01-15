Barbie and Oppenheimer big winners at Critics’ Choice Awards | Movies & Series

#Barbie #Oppenheimer #big #winners #Critics #Choice #Awards #Movies #Series

Oppenheimer in Barbie have again won prizes. The two films won no fewer than fourteen awards together on Sunday evening during the Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony.

Oppenheimer won in the categories of best director (Christopher Nolan), best cinematography, best editing and best visual effects. In addition, Robert Downey Jr. received an award for best supporting actor. The film took home a total of eight awards.

Barbie received awards in the categories of best comedy, best original screenplay, best costume design, best hair and make-up and best song for I’m Just Ken. The film won a total of six awards.

Barbie in Oppenheimer also received several Golden Globes earlier this month.

Harrison Ford also received an award during the 29th edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards. The 81-year-old actor received an award for his entire oeuvre.

In the field of series were The Bear, Beef in Succession the big winners.