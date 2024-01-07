Barça and Jimbee Cartagena seek to be the super champion of Spain

#Barça #Jimbee #Cartagena #seek #super #champion #Spain

On April 2, in Antequera, the Barça rose with its octave Copa del Rey winning in the final Jimbee Cartagena. Nine months and five days later, both teams meet again with a title at stake (6:15 p.m., Telesport), this time the Spain Supercup. He Olivo Arena will decide the first champion of 2024.

Both teams had to come back to win in the semifinals. The Cartageneros defeated Mallorca Palma Futsal (2-4)while the azulgranas won at Jaén Interior Paradise (2-1). Two teams in great form and confidence that arrive as first and third in the First Division.

His last duel, beyond that in the final of the Copa del Reyit was just two months ago, on November 7, at the Palacio de los Deportes in Cartagena (2-3). Sergio Gonzalez, Catela and Pito scored for the azulgranas, while Jesús Izquierdo and Tomaz the locals scored.

For him Barçathis would be the fifth Super Cupfourth in the last five editions, while the Jimbee Cartagena You can debut your record.