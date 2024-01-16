Barça, historical leader of The Best

#Barça #historical #leader

The last celebration of the awards The Best awarded annually by FIFA once again elevated a soccer player from Barça like the best on the planet. The highest governing body of world football awarded Aitana Bonmatí as the most outstanding of the previous season, and with this award for the Sant Pere de Ribes midfielder, FC Barcelona is placed at the head of the historical classification of these awards, which were created in 2016.

Aitana, Alexia and Messi, The Best Culers

This victory for Aitana, her first, takes over from Alexia Putellaswhich won the trophy from the two previous editions and also adds to the one it won Leo Messi in 2019, still as a culer footballer. A total of four awards, in the categories of best male and female footballer, which places Barça as the most awarded club, compared to the three of Real Madrid or the two of Bayern Munich.

Seven awards for La Masia

But a couple more conclusions can also be drawn from the list of The Best winners in the eight seasons that it has been awarded so far. The first is that La Masia is an inexhaustible source of talent. Although the four The Best Barça players were trained in the culer youth team, Leo Messi has won three, the last two with PSG and Inter Miami, and Pep Guardiola In this last edition he has won his first award at The Best as best coach, making a total of seven winners from La Masia.

Lewandowski, Bronze and Martens, from The Best to Barça

In addition to that, it is also demonstrated that Barça is a place where the best want to be, Because apart from all those mentioned above, there are up to three cases of players who after winning this award signed for the Club. The first was the Dutch Lieke Martenswho two months after signing for Barça, in October 2017, collected the award that recognized his great season with Rosengård.

Then, also in the women’s Barça there is the case of the full-back Lucy Bronzewho won it in 2020 as a footballer for Olympique de Lyon and who, after two seasons at Manchester City, became a Barça player in the summer of 2022, like Robert Lewandowskiwhich arrived that same summer after winning two The Best awards with Bayern, the two that the Bavarian team has.

Also leaders in the Ballon d’Or

In short, the individual awards remain more than linked to the history of Barça, which is not only the benchmark in the Ballon d’Or, with a total of 15 winners in total, but is now also the benchmark in its equivalent of FIFA, The Best awards.