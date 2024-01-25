Barça is already Williams’ favorite victim

#Barça #Williams #favorite #victim

The The story of Iñaki Williams’ arrival to the game against Barcelona could well be that of a book with a happy ending. The possibility of the red and white number 9 arriving at the cup event quickly unleashed the madness of the Athletic fans who lived the trip of return of Iñaki Williams from the Ivory Coast to Bilbao.

The end of this story It couldn’t have been better for the Ghanaian internationalarrive and kiss the saint with a goal that was decisive to put the lions ahead in extra time and thus direct the path to the semifinals.

Goal by Iñaki Williams (3-2) in Athletic 4-2 Barcelona

An Iñaki Williams who already has Barcelona among his favorite victims, the rival he has faced the most times, a total of 26 and against whom he has scored 7 goals, the same as against Real Sociedad, whom he has faced on 19 occasions.

Against Barcelona in the quarterfinals, his goal was decisive because it served to turn the score around in extra time. But it has not been the only time in which the Ghanaian international has been essential in getting out of a competition. In 2020, also in the same Cup knockout round, he scored a goal in injury time that made the stands go crazy as he did again four years later.

However, The sweetest moment of the eldest Williams against the culés was in January 2021, in the Final of the Spanish Super Cup in La Cartuja where his goal in extra time gave the red and white team the title against the culés. A rival who has the measure taken and who he hit again in the Cup last Wednesday.