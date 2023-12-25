BARCELONA CHRISTMAS PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION | Public transport schedule for these 2023 Christmas holidays in Barcelona

#BARCELONA #CHRISTMAS #PUBLIC #TRANSPORTATION #Public #transport #schedule #Christmas #holidays #Barcelona

With the arrival of the festivities of Christmas Eve, Christmas, Sant Esteve, New Year’s Eve and Three Kingsthe city of Barcelona will intensify its services public transportation, especially the subway and buses. This adjustment in schedules seeks to adapt to special dates. In addition, during New Year’s Eve, the metro service will operate uninterrupted.

The public transport company TMB will strengthen its services, focusing on metro, during holidays and on Sundays with shops open. The objective is to promote sustainable trips to the city center and commercial areas. Likewise, the Autoritat del Transport Metropolitana (ATM) has detailed the schedules for the Railways of the Generalitat (FGC) and the trains Areas of Catalonia.

Metro, tram, bus, FGC and Rodalies

Here we present the schedules of the Barcelona metro, tram, buses, FGC and Rodalies during the key dates of the festivities.

Christmas Eve (December 24) : The metro, FGC and Rodalies will operate until 11:00 p.m. at night. The TMB tram and buses will make their last departures from the terminal at 10:00 p.m.

Christmas and Sant Esteve (December 25 and 26) : The metro, FGC and tram will operate both days from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Rodalies will start its service at 7:00 a.m., and the bus service will be the usual one.

New Year’s Eve (December 31) : The metro, tram and FGC will operate uninterrupted throughout the night. Rodalies and TMB buses will follow the usual holiday schedule.

Twelfth Night (January 5): Regular schedules on the eve of a holiday: the metro, FGC and tram will operate until 2:00 a.m. Rodalies Renfe will follow its usual workday schedule.

Nitbus

Furthermore, the service Night bus from TMB It will continue to operate according to its usual schedule, from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., every 20 minutes, as it does throughout the year. The night buses of the Generalitat de Catalunya will also maintain their regular service, with the possibility of reinforcements in areas with greater demand.

Reinforcement of trains on L1 and L3 of the metro

TMB has planned a increase in train circulation on the metro network on Sundays and interweekly holidays in December with stores open. This increase will be especially noticeable in the lines 1 and 3 (red and green), where up to eight additional trains will be in service, depending on whether it is the afternoon off-peak hour (1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.) or the evening rush hour (5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.). In addition, stations near commercial areas will be reinforced with more service and security personnel.

More buses in the center

The network of TMB buses will reinforce the lines that run through the center of Barcelona and other commercial areas on holidays when businesses are authorized to open. The transport capacity of some lines will also be increased, providing them with articulated vehicles.