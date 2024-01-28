Barcelona decides to leave Xavi after the defeat! 8 goal match…

#Barcelona #decides #leave #Xavi #defeat #goal #match..

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

Barcelona and Villarreal faced each other in the 21st week match of La Liga. Villarreal won the match hosted by Barcelona 5-3.

Villarreal’s winning goals were scored by Gerard Moreno in the 41st minute, Ilias Akhomach in the 54th minute, Gonçalo Guedes in the 84th minute, 90+9. Sörloth and 90+12 per minute. Jose Morales scored in the minute.

Barcelona’s goals were scored by İlkay Gündoğan in the 60th minute, Pedri in the 68th minute and Eric Bailly (kk) in the 71st minute.

THEY FALLED 10 POINTS BEHIND REAL

With this result, Barcelona remained in third place with 44 points, 10 points behind the leader Real Madrid. Villarreal rose to 14th place with 23 points.

In the 22nd mistake of the league, Barcelona will host Osasuna. Villarreal will face Cadiz at home.

SEPARATION DECISION AFTER 5-GOAL DEFEAT

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

Barcelona Coach Xavi Hernandez decided to leave after the Villarreal defeat.

Making a statement at the press conference held after the Villareal match, Xavi said that he would leave his job at the end of the season.

Noting that the team needs change, Xavi said, “I will leave the team on June 30. This is a decision we made after talking with the president and the team. Barcelona needs change. We lost because of our mistakes. Penalty is not an excuse. I am responsible for the defeat. For losing a match we deserved to win.” “There is no explanation. The team is very affected, but we have to get rid of it.” said.