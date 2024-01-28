Barcelona locker room has already chosen the favorite coach to succeed Xavi

Barcelona is officially active in the market looking for a new coach, after, on Saturday, shortly after the 3-5 defeat against Villarreal, Xavi Hernández announced that he would resign from his position at the end of this season. .

However, according to this Sunday’s edition of the Spanish newspaper Sport, the Blaugrana team’s dressing room wasted no time in concluding that, given the current situation, Luis Enrique would be the ideal option to take the ‘starting shot’. for a new cycle, preferably a victorious one.

Some of the squad’s ‘heavyweights’, such as Marc-André ter Stegen and Sergi Roberto, know the 53-year-old coach well, as he was responsible for leading them towards winning the Champions League in 2015.

Luis Enrique ended up leaving Camp Nou in 2017 and, the following year, took the helm of the main Spanish team. At the end of 2022, he would leave La Roja, and, last summer, he ‘landed’ at Paris Saint-Germain.

Read Also: Barcelona accepts Xavi’s resignation: “He’s a legend”

