Barcelona: Schedule and where to watch the Copa del Rey match on TV

Barça makes its debut in the KO tournament against a Second RFEF rival that already knows what it means to knock down a First Division

The premiere of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey offers one of those historic matches that only occur in the KO tournament. And Xavi Hernández’s team faces this Sunday, January 7the round of 32 with a visit to the municipal field of Barbastro to face the local team. A 90-minute duel between a giant of European football and a Second RFEF to stay alive in the competition.

Barça is the team with the most Copa del Rey titles (31) conquered, but the truth is that their first cup match of the season comes at a time of doubts about the team’s performance.

Without going any further, in the last League match, the Blaugranas came back against Las Palmas with a controversial penalty in added time (1-2). The victory served to place them third in the standings and not lose the lead of Real Madrid and Girona, but not to improve their image.

That Barcelona is playing for a title in Huesca is already a jackpot for the locals. But the Barbastro Sports Union wants to continue dreaming, at least until the referee José Luis Pulido Santana whistle the end of the game. For now, the Aragonese team, led by is one of the revelations of the Cup, after having destroyed an entire Primera, Almería, in the previous round.

The arrival of Dani Martínez To the Huesca bench, after the departure of the previous coach due to poor results, he has transformed a team that plays in the fourth category of Spanish football. In the league, Barbastro has managed to escape relegation and is now in the middle of the table. In the Cup, they are writing the most glorious chapter in the club’s history.

The match Barbastro – Barcelonacorresponding to the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, is played this Sunday, January 7, 2024in the municipal stadium of the Aragonese town starting at 9:00 p.m..

Where to watch the Cup match between Barbastro and Barcelona on TV

The Cup match between Barbastro Sports Union and the FC Barcelona can be seen in straight by television through the channels of Movistar+. Likewise, you can follow the match minute by minute through the direct from EL MUNDO.

