Barcelona: summary, result and goals of the Copa del Rey match

For many years, there was a certain trend in Barcelona to discredit the Copa del Rey. The team then swam in abundance, getting used to winning Leagues and Champions Leagues with unusual frequency. It was Messi’s Barça, an incomparable team that was the envy of the entire world for how it played and how it won most of the titles that were put in front of it. Between so many Leagues and Champions Leagues, the League was a lesser good. There was even talk that sometimes the team could give away gifts and the club made an effort to convince the staff of the importance of this title.

Things have changed a lot in recent years. Messi and company They are no longer in the team and the club’s financial situation does not allow for major signings. They don’t even play at the Camp Nou. Winning a title costs a lot and therefore the importance that the Cup now has for the Blaugranas. In fact, the last one they achieved, still with Leo on the team in charge of lifting the trophy, was a monumental success because it was already in the club’s low season after Bartomeu had left the presidency. A Cup that was worth its weight in gold because it was the only title that the Blaugranas won in three seasons.

Delicate moment

The King of Cups now begins a new journey in this competition. He does it at a delicate moment because things are not going well for the team in LaLiga. He is very far from the head and his game is far from being the one that is so much Xavi Hernández as the fans. And things could be worse because most of the Barça victories in the League have only been by a goal difference. Weekly suffering.

The Cup, therefore, acquires a very important value for the team. Being realistic, we must admit that winning the Champions League is practically a utopia. There are several teams that are much better than Barcelona. It’s hard to believe that the Catalans can eliminate them. Maybe one, but not the four it takes to win this competition. Barça’s possible titles will be national and given the difficulties in the League, being able to win the Cup would be something very important. And if, furthermore, they could finally win the League, a double would be a truly extraordinary prize how the competition is currently going. Therefore, at Barça the Cup has a very special value.

Dangerous precedents

The a priori bet is easy. Barbastro plays in the Second RFEF and it shouldn’t be a problem for Xavi’s team. However, in Barça history there are cases of important cup debacles against Second B teams. Figueras (2001), Novelda (2002) and Gramanet (2004) They eliminated Barcelona full of figures. In the last one, for example, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Messi and Etoo played on the team. It so happens that Xavi, the current Barça coach, started in the three games mentioned above. And you don’t have to go very far to know how complicated these single-match playoffs are because in the previous edition Barcelona, ​​and with Xavi himself already on the culé bench, needed extra time to eliminate Intercity (3-4) . So it’s better to stop trusting.

Despite this, Xavi will give rest to some of its starters and will admit someone who is not the usual ones. It’s the turn to Christensen, Oriol Romeu or Fermín, but also for Vitor Roque, the new Barça signing who tonight will have the opportunity to play his second game as a Barça player after making his debut last night in Las Palmas and being officially presented on Friday as a new culé player

huge illusion

For its part, Barbastro will see the dream come true today from a land that has fought hard to feel proud of its team again. From the anxiety of times past to the opportunity to look face to face with one of the greatest teams in the world. That’s football. Like life, it offers you one opportunity after another to be able to feel moments that will remain engraved in the hearts of several generations. The Aragonese team has reunited this year with the prelude to professional football. The change on the bench suited him wonderfully. And it is that With Dani Martínez the team has fully recovered its vital signs and from his hand the illusion has been recovered. 6,000 fans will occupy the stands of a Municipal team that wants to live up to the feat achieved by its team to get here. And from there, emotions mix with football. By competing and trying to do damage and trying to make Xavi’s team as uncomfortable as possible.