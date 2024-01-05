Barcelona takes full advantage at Las Palmas after a late penalty

It took a lot of effort, but Barcelona remains number 3 in La Liga after a difficult win at mid-table Las Palmas. The home team gave away the 3 points in the end after a stupid penalty violation by Daley Sinkgraven.

Las Palmas is number 10 in La Liga, but had the second-best defensive record in the competition before Barcelona’s visit.

It promised not to be an easy evening for the visitors, who also saw João Cancelo drop out with an injury early in the match.

To make matters worse, Las Palmas scored immediately afterwards, after a combination between 2 ex-Barcelona players: Sandro Ramirez provided the assist, Munir El Haddadi scored.

We had to wait until the 2nd half for Barcelona’s answer. In a better second act by the visitors, Raphinha first hit the post, but Ferran Torres found his way to the net moments later.

In the remainder of the match, Barça diligently looked for a hole in the stiff organization of Las Palmas. That was not found, but the visitors did get a boost from the home team.

Literally even, because in extra time Daley Sinkgraven simply gave Ilkay Gündogan a push into the box. Sinkgraven was sent off and it was Gündogan himself who unwrapped the gift from eleven meters.

Thanks to the victory, Barcelona jumps back over Atletico and Bilbao to the 3rd place, 7 points behind the duo Real Madrid and Girona.

