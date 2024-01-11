Barcelona: they reveal that Haaland will be a new player in the summer of 2024 | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

#Barcelona #reveal #Haaland #player #summer #FOOTBALLINTERNATIONAL

In the world of football, speculation about possible transfers is commonplace, and on this occasion, Erling Haaland (23 years old) is the protagonist of a chapter that promises to generate emotions. According to recent statements by journalist Francois Gallardo, a specialist in the transfer market, the Norwegian striker, currently in the ranks of Manchester City, could be destined to wear the Football Club Barcelona shirt in the 2024/25 season. This after an old agreement reached by the Barça president, Joan Laporta, and Mino Raiola, former representative of the ‘Vikingo’ who died in 2022.

“The player who is going to come to Fútbol Club Barcelona for the 2024/25 season is Erling Haaland,” said Gallardo, who also detailed some of the possible ways in which this momentous signing would be carried out. The Frenchman has unleashed expectation in the culé environment by suggesting that Haaland could be the next gem to join the Barcelona project.

For this transfer to be completed, Barcelona would have to pay a considerable sum, estimated at 100 million euros. The financing of this operation could depend, in part, on the sales of key players in the current squad, including Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Lewandowski’s possible departure would add an additional dimension to the plot, as Barcelona would look to generate funds through his transfer, possibly, to Saudi Arabian football. Raphinha, who still does not justify the 60 million they paid for him, would also be on the list of possible departures to finance Haaland’s arrival.

Although at the moment there are no certainties about these movements, the simple fact that Barcelona aspires to have Haaland has already unleashed another soap opera. With Real Madrid flirting with Mbappé, the possibility of seeing Erling in the Barça shirt adds a new element to the intense rivalry between the two giants of Spanish football.

And how would Manchester City be?

It is public knowledge that Haaland has a contract with the current Premier and Champions League champion until June 30, 2027. However, the late Mino Raiola established a release clause in the Norwegian’s contract that makes it clear that the player can leave in mid-2024.

Logically, the release clause has a cost: 200 million euros. That is the amount that any club would have to pay to take Haaland. At the moment, Barcelona only contemplates 100 million for the operation, so it could appeal to an exchange of players with the English club to reduce costs.

How did Haaland’s career start and where has he played?

Erling Haaland’s career began in his native Norway, where he played in the youth divisions of the Bryne FK and Bryne Fotballklubb teams. In 2016, at the age of 16, he joined the reserve team of Molde FK, a Norwegian first division club.

In 2017, Haaland made his debut for Molde FK’s first team, where he scored four goals in his first match. During his first season with Molde’s first team, Erling Braut scored 4 goals in 20 games.

In December 2018, Haaland signed a contract with Red Bull Salzburg of the Austrian soccer league. During his debut season with the club, he scored 16 goals in 14 Champions League games and helped his team win the Austrian league.

In January 2020, Haaland joined Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, where he quickly became one of the most feared forwards on the planet. For 2022-23, he agreed with Manchester City for a sum close to 70 million euros and has already won the Champions League with the English.

