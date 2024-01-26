BAREA – ALFRED RANDRIAMANAMPISOA – “European teams in friendly matches”

Alfred Randriamanampisoa, president of the Malagasy Football Federation.

The Barea could face European teams in friendly matches, according to the president of the Malagasy Football Federation, Alfred Randriamanampisoa.

Can you name the countries to which the federation has sent invitation letters for preparation matches during the Fifa window in March?

We established a preparation schedule regarding our wish to host friendly matches in March and sent it to Fifa. The international body has already validated it, confirmed during a videoconference between us last week. We sent official invitation letters to South Africa and Zambia in December and to DR Congo this January. I also spoke about it with Eto’o Fils and he will give his answer after the Can. We will know in mid-February, a month before the Fifa window, the sparing partner teams. We invite two nations to play a triangular tournament with us. We will only have ten days for this. In case these countries are not available, Fifa has promised us to send European teams, having a higher level than our selection.

Where are we with detection and negotiations with expatriates, especially goalkeepers?

The Fifa window is the best opportunity for the technical staff to test new players. We, me and the coach, have already taken the first steps. Certainly, there will be new recruits for the friendly matches in March. This will be an opportunity for technicians to cast fit players in order to form a competitive team to face the Comoros and Mali. Considering that Melvin is still recovering after his knee operation, and Nina who is not yet 100% recovered, we have already spotted two goalkeepers, one playing in D1 and the other in D2 . Bolida, the federation representative responsible for relations with expatriates, will meet the parents of one of them this evening (yesterday).

Three months after you took office, the footballers are waiting for the continuation of the negotiations concerning the budgetary restriction? Can they hope for its lifting soon?

Negotiations on lifting the federation’s budgetary restriction are well underway. This will soon be lifted because we have honored all of Fifa’s recommendations. We have received his emissaries and we send Fifa a financial report every month. This is already a good sign. My meeting with the financial director of Fifa was also very important. We are moving in the direction of common sense, but we must follow the procedures. Moreover, the federation functions as it should, without major obstacles.

Regarding the Barea bus and the federation cars, when will they arrive?

The acquisition of these cars, already validated by Fifa, is part of my projects. It’s time the Bareas had their own bus instead of renting for each event or hiring two minibuses. Our flag holders deserve to have one. There will also be a minibus which will be available to emissaries from Fifa, Caf and Cosafa visiting Madagascar. Recently, I myself had to pick up the heads of international bodies at the airport. A 4×4 will be available to the national technical direction for missions in the regions and two motorcycles for the couriers. The Barea bus will arrive in March or at the latest before the matches in June while the others will arrive in February.

You have launched an international call for tenders open to equipment manufacturers. Do you already have an idea about brands?

We want to raise the technical level of Malagasy football, so we must offer them equipment that meets standards. Players have made remarks about their jerseys during recent World Cup qualifying matches. We must therefore take this case seriously. We prioritize globally recognized equipment manufacturers so that players are comfortable and proud to wear them.

Serge Rasanda