Bargains in the JPL: the XI best newcomers

#Bargains #JPL #newcomers

Before the 16 first division teams start their hibernation, there will be one more match day after Christmas. However, this may not change anything in our interim balance, so VoetbalNieuws has already started looking for the newcomers who have provided our competition with some extra color in recent months. The 11 best summer transfers in the Jupiler Pro League!

DM: Kasper SCHMEICHEL (RSC Anderlecht)

A perhaps somewhat controversial choice, because Anderlecht already had a goalkeeper in Maxime Dupé. Despite all the controversy, Schmeichel is increasingly doing his job: playing football and catching balls. In the recent series of toppers, the Dane certainly stood firm several times. His form is therefore on the rise, although he is stuck with one clean sheet. Zion Suzuki (STVV) is a worthy runner-up.

RA: Kevin MAC ALLISTER (Union)

To be honest, we can’t really call him a right back, but in Alexander Blessin’s trio at the back, Mac Allister is usually the rightmost pawn. The unyielding Argentinian is one of the reasons why Union is authoritarian in the lead. Across all competitions, only Anthony Moris and Christian Burgess have more kilometers on the clock. They are more than worth one and a half million.

CV: Soumaïla COULIBALY (Antwerp)

If Willian Pacho wants to permanently sign his successor next summer, Antwerp will have to spend almost all of his proceeds back. A solid investment that may well be worth it. Coulibaly impressed from minute one and, like his predecessor, grew alongside Toby Alderweireld since then. Hiring the 20-year-old left leg from Borussia Dortmund turned out to be a bull’s eye.

LA: Archie BROWN (AA Gent)

Speaking of direct hits. Unfortunately, he is currently in the doldrums, but Brown proved why Ghent had auctioned four million for him. The tireless left back combines his physical assets with more than solid feet. With barely one assist, only his statistics leave much to be desired, a point of improvement for the ambitious Englishman. Honorable mention for Ludwig Augustinsson (RSCA)

CM: Félix LEMARÉCHAL (Cercle Brugge):

The revelation so far is undeniably Cercle Brugge, and so a representative of the Association cannot be missing here. Of all the newcomers, Lemaréchal already has the most minutes to his name. AS Monaco signed the versatile midfielder just before the deadline in Jan Breydel, where, barring injuries, he has since been an integral part of Miron Muslic’s typical team.

CM: Ezekiel BANZUZI (OH Leuven)

One of the few bright spots at Den Dreef, where there has been a crisis all season. Yet Banzuzi occasionally shows glimpses of his qualities. Great for a teenager taking his first steps abroad. OHL paid more than a million to keep the only 18-year-old Dutchman out of the hands of Anderlecht, among others. A rough diamond that clearly has the necessary potential.

CM: Hayao KAWABE (Standard)

More or less the only constant at the ever-changeable Rouches. What’s more: after a somewhat slow start, Kawabe is currently the club’s top scorer in Sclessin with six goals. The one and a half million that Standard put on the table for him already seems like a bargain. If the six-time Japan international were to be called up for the Asian Cup, it would certainly mean a major loss.

CAM: Mohamed AMOURA (Union)

To make room for even more attacking force at the front, Amoura moves back a row. Although we are actually doing the lightning-fast pocket striker an injustice. After all, with no fewer than 13 goals in 14 appearances, he can gradually be called a real sensation. Simply untenable for almost every defender in Belgium and Europe. Hopefully not for Union either.

SP: Kasper DOLBERG (RSC Anderlecht)

While still in Brussels, Dolberg does not seem to be planning to visit other places any time soon. After a few difficult years, the fickle Dane finally feels at home in the Lotto Park. With his ten goals, neatly spread over the same number of matches, including seven in a row, he is the showpiece of Jesper Fredberg’s large-scale summer offensive. At times a point of contact, but above all a goal stealer.

SP: Igor THIAGO (Club Brugge)

Believe it or not, Thiago has also scored ten times. After a difficult period in which he was dry for nine league matches in a row, the 22-year-old Brazilian has shaken off his doubts in recent weeks, with his hat-trick against RWDM as the best proof. Even more so than Philip Zinckernagel and Hugo Vetlesen, who are also starting to find their feet again, he still seems to be the most successful transfer.

SP: George ILENIKHENA (Antwerp)

In a fictional team there is certainly room for three number nines. That is why Ilenikhena also gets a place. His striker brothers may have scored twice as many goals, but the expensive teenager has already shown why his price tag of six million is justified. A nugget of the purest kind, which will undoubtedly bring a lot of pleasure to the Bosuil in the coming years.