Barış Alper Yılmaz and Kerem Demirbay’s night at Galatasaray! Abdülkerim Bardakcı is everywhere – Galatasaray (GS) News

Galatasaray’s joker on the field, Barış Alper Yılmaz, left behind a very interesting cup night. The 23-year-old football player, who has played as centre-forward, right-back, left-back and in recent weeks as left-back this season, started yesterday’s match against Ümraniyespor at right-back. The young player, who sent an unfortunate own goal in the 23rd minute while trying to get used to his new place, managed to make up for this mistake in just 10 minutes. Barış, who made a perfect header in the penalty area after Kerem Demirbay’s cross, was the name that brought balance to the game and scored his first goal of the season.

He made the stands applaud

Yesterday’s match was not much different for Barış Alper, who showed the best statistical figures of recent years as both an offensive and defensive player in the last match played against Kayserispor in the league. Barış attracted attention not only with the goals he scored in his own goal and against the opponent’s goal, but also with the fact that he left no place unturned on the field and played almost without a position. While Okan Buruk brought Ali Turap into the game instead of Barış Alper in the 72nd minute, the stands applauded the performance of the star football player.

Assist show from Demirbay

Kerem Demirbay, who has completely overcome his arrest at the beginning of the season and become indispensable for Okan Buruk in recent weeks, was among the stars of last night. The experienced football player first made Barış score a great headed goal, then made an assist to Tete as if to say “Take it and throw it”, and finally he made a good cross from Abdülkerim Bardakcı’s header. The performance of Kerem Demirbay, who assisted 3 goals, put a smile on the faces of the Yellow-Reds, who were actively looking for number 8 during the interim transfer period.

Tete finally remembered the goal

Tete, who could not find a goal in 17 matches in the Super League despite scoring the net in the Champions League, came into his own in the cup. Even though he started the game badly against Ümraniyespor, the Brazilian football player did not forgive Kerem Demirbay’s stylish assist, rolled the ball into the empty goal in front of the goal line and sent it into the net. The young player, who relieved his stress with this goal, shared his joy with the stands.

OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED!

Davinson Sanchez regains his jersey

Davinson Sanchez, who last played in the Copenhagen match in the Champions League on December 12, 2023, returned to the squad after 5 matches. The Colombian defender, who entered the game in place of Abdülkerim in the 63rd minute, will also be in the squad for the away match against Trabzonspor in the league, but he is expected to start the match on the bench again.

Hamza fell, Halil scored

Hamza Akman, who grew up in the Galatasaray infrastructure and was promoted to the A team, and who is also the son of Ayhan Akman, came into the game in place of Kerem Aktürkoğlu in the 72nd minute, and in the 87th minute, he remained down in the penalty area and was awarded a penalty. Halil Dervişoğlu converted the penalty kick, which was won after the 19-year-old midfielder was brought down, into a goal.

HE MADE HIS MARK ON THE MATCH

Abdülkerim everywhere

Abdülkerim Bardakcı, who attracted European giants with his performance in the National Team and Galatasaray, impresses not only with his strong stance in defense, but also with his ability to beat the attackers. The experienced defender was the one who scored his team’s 3rd goal against Ümraniyespor, with a headed goal from a free kick taken by Kerem Demirbay. Thus, after the Champions League qualifiers and the Super League, Abdülkerim also managed to score a goal in the Ziraat Turkish Cup. The national defender, who recently sent 2 goals to Konya nets and was a cure for Aslan in Icardi’s absence, received full marks from his coach Okan Buruk.

He made up for his mistake

Bardakcı, who could not prevent Ümraniyespor’s attack due to loss of concentration and made a critical tackle in the own goal scored by Barış Alper, in a sense compensated for his mistake with the headed goal he scored. The experienced defender was replaced by Davinson Sanchez, who had just returned from injury, in the 63rd minute.

