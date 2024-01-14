Bart De Wever, Prime Minister candidate: “What Paul Magnette promises in interviews amounts to criminal madness”

#Bart #Wever #Prime #Minister #candidate #Paul #Magnette #promises #interviews #amounts #criminal #madness

Bart De Wever at La Libre: “If you don’t like me, look who will come after me…”

In a packed Nekkerhal complex in Mechelen, with more than 5,000 participants, Bart De Wever made no secret of his intentions: the president of the N-VA intends to once again take his party to the top of the polls on June 9 in order to have a hand during post-election negotiations both in Flanders and at the federal level.

“We are going to do everything to finally lead this country to a turning point. And to get there, the N-VA must be the driving force in the north. If we succeed, if we receive this confidence, then I want to take control” and enter 16 rue de la Loi, he said.

Polls place his party behind the far-right Vlaams Belang party. The N-VA intends to regain first place in the elections, both in Flanders and at the federal level because, according to the Flemish nationalist, only a strong N-VA will be able to “finally command respect for the Flemish at the federal level”. A necessary strategy of reconquest, if Bart De Wever wants to keep his distance from the Flemish extreme right. “I’m not a fan of the far right. I never have been and I never will be. And I don’t expect much positive from it. The dissatisfaction that reigns at the moment is about federal issues. However, there is no scenario where the party that collects the votes of angry people could find itself in a position to govern at the federal level,” he explains.

Bart De Wever ready to turn his back on Vlaams Belang? “For me, it is not a relevant party with which we can make a difference”

Vivaldi has, according to him, “hit rock bottom” and is pursuing a policy “contrary to the interests” of the north of the country. The message is therefore clear in the ranks of the N-VA: “never again. Never again a government without a majority in Flanders, never again a Prime Minister who sacrifices the prosperity of Flanders for his own career”.

But Bart De Wever is not fooled and knows that the risk of a return of vivaldi is very present. “Above all, I know what risks happening when voters get angry and vote for the extremes: this will lead us straight to a repeat of the Vivaldi government. All together against the extreme right. The excuses are made for s “use it”, declares the president of the N-VA.

How Bart De Wever wants to establish the N-VA in Wallonia

Bart De Wever also scratched the French-speaking socialists. “As long as there remains one euro in the Flemish savings accounts, the PS will cling to the status quo,” he declared. “This is the paradox from which even the worst extremists cannot escape. If you want to get rid of Belgium, you will have to negotiate a separation with someone. In Wallonia, it will always be with the left,” he continues.

He continues by directly attacking the president of the French-speaking socialists, Paul Magnette. “In fact, I prefer to have nothing to do with Paul Magnette. What he promises in interviews is akin to criminal madness. Write it: criminal madness,” he says. “The voter has the feeling that Paul Magnette’s speech constitutes a direct attack on his wallet. Are we going to let that happen? This is the main issue of the elections,” adds the nationalist.