Bas Muijs after hostage drama: ‘Things are going well considering the circumstances’ | Gossip

Bas Muijs after hostage drama: 'Things are going well considering the circumstances'

Considering the circumstances, things are going well for Bas Muijs. The GTST star informed RTL Boulevard on Wednesday. The 47-year-old actor was lured to Arnhem under false pretenses last March, after which he was assaulted by someone, his lawyer previously told the medium.

“Things are going well considering the circumstances. We are very happy that we can spend Christmas together.” It did change him “something,” Muijs continues, but life goes on. That means he has to get his life back on track, says the actor. “But that is not always easy.”

Not everything has been restored yet, he says, without going into details. “But you try to fully recover mentally. That takes time.”

Nail gun

The Public Prosecution Service previously announced its intention to prosecute a woman from Arnhem. Muijs was supposed to meet a terminally ill fan at an address, but was abused by someone. That would be the current boyfriend of the woman from Arnhem, the Gelderlander wrote earlier.

Muijs was allegedly shot with a nail gun and his throat was slit. It is also alleged that the actor recorded a video in which he said he had raped his ex-girlfriend. They then threatened to post the video on social media if he did not pay tens of thousands of euros.

