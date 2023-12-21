Basel: “Dear Beat, please be moderate when milking”

#Basel #Dear #Beat #moderate #milking

20 minutes/Michael Scherer

“I’m extremely happy for Beat!” says Samira Marti, co-president of the SP Bundeshaus parliamentary group. The Basel native has known “her” Federal Councilor for a long time. She is very happy for the region, although Jans, as Federal Councilor, of course makes politics for the whole of Switzerland. “There are a lot of people, which shows how happy the region is. This is a happy day for all of Basel.”says Marti. In fact, the Freie Strasse, where the entourage now turns, is lined with people. People also wave from windows. “Beat Jans is now a star in Basel,” says the 20-minute reporter on site. Occasionally people also look puzzled from the shops. “Is it carnival already?” No, it’s Beat Jans.

The newly elected magistrate’s closeness to the people is also evident in Freie Strasse. He knows a lot of people, shakes hands and hugs acquaintances.

20 minutes/Michael Scherer