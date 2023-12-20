Basel: Jérôme Thiriet wants Beat Jan’s seat in the government

#Basel #Jérôme #Thiriet #Beat #Jans #seat #government

Basel: He wants Beat Jans’ seat in the government and is thus duping the SP

With Jérôme Thiriet as the first official candidate, the Greens are entering the race for the vacant SP government council seat held by Beat Jans. At the SP, the reactions to this are not only positive.

Actually, he should stay here: As a bike courier, Jérõme Thiriet won numerous competitions and expanded the courier headquarters into a successful SME. Now he wants to join the Basel government.

The Greens are entering the race for the vacant government council seat with Jérôme Thiriet (center).

The Basel native has been sitting for the Greens in the Grand Council since the beginning of 2019 and is part of the Economic and Tax Commission.

The Greens are attacking the SP seat in the Basel government with Jérôme Thiriet.

This opens the race for the government council seat that became vacant after Beat Jans’ Federal Council election.

The SP and the bourgeois parties also want to present their candidacies soon.

Since Beat Jans was elected to the Federal Council last Wednesday, his seat in the Basel government council has been vacant. The replacement election on March 3rd next year promises to be exciting. Little by little, the Basel parties are presenting who they want to nominate to succeed Jans.

The first official candidacy has now been determined. Surprisingly, the Greens presented their candidate this morning and are attacking the vacant SP seat in the government council. Grand Councilor Jérôme Thiriet is standing for election and for the regional council. Thiriet announced this at a short-term press conference held by his party on Wednesday morning. The Green board wants to propose the candidacy to the general meeting on January 7th.

Thiriet sees himself as a “doer”

Thiriet has been sitting for the Greens in the Grand Council since the beginning of 2019 and is part of the Economic and Tax Commission. “I see myself as a doer and I can bring people together,” said the 41-year-old. The entrepreneur and passionate cyclist has been the managing owner of the courier headquarters since 2014. Thiriet is well connected inside and outside the Grand Council and, as a Green with an SME bonus, has many friends across party lines.

The party executive committee sees the Basel native’s strengths in his ability to make decisions and measures acceptable to a majority. “Jérôme Thiriet is competent, a strong leader and experienced in government,” it says. For Thiriet, the position is a “next career step,” as he says. He has therefore already initiated the sale of his well-performing company.

Thiriet has won numerous championships as a bike courier. Among other things, in 2010 he created the longest braking track in the world at around 150 meters. In 2016 he ran for the Grand Council for the first time. At that time he didn’t think he had much chance of being elected. In 2019 he moved up to the cantonal parliament.

Critical voices from the SP

With his candidacy, Thiriet is ahead of the SP, which will only announce its candidacy on Wednesday evening. The SP delegates will propose either Mustafa Atici or Edibe Gölgeli for election. The Greens do not see their candidacy as a threat to the left-wing seat in the government. “We have informed the SP about the candidacy,” said Green Party co-president Raffaela Hanauer. Rather, they want to “establish a strong social-green majority and actively represent the climate and the environment in the government again.”

Things look different in the SP camp. SP Grand Councilor Beda Baumgartner writes on X, formerly Twitter, about Thiriet’s candidacy: “My belief: the left wins when they fight together. This is how changes are possible. Across individual interests. In alliance.” Juso board member and SP member Roberto Barbotti finds somewhat clearer words. For him, the “decision is more than questionable”. The Basel political journalist Andrea Fopp already sees the collapse of the red-green alliance in Thiriet’s candidacy.

The bourgeois parties also want to attack the seat. At the end of November, the president of the Basel FDP announced that the search for candidates had already begun. However, there are no official names yet. The situation is similar with the SVP. President Pascal Messerli told the “Basler Zeitung” that they “in principle” wanted to put forward a candidacy.

