#BaselStadt #Cantonal #Laboratory #Banned #toxic #substances #ban #sale #ecigarettes

Published19. December 2023, 10:55

Basel-Stadt Cantonal Laboratory: Banned, toxic substances – ban on the sale of seven e-cigarettes

The Cantonal Laboratory of Basel-Stadt tested 32 disposable e-cigarettes for compliance with the Food and Chemicals Act. The conclusion is alarming: some of them contained banned, lead-containing solder or ingredients that were toxic to reproduction.

von1 / 4

These 32 disposable e-cigarettes were tested by the Basel-Stadt Cantonal Laboratory. A sales ban had to be imposed on seven samples.

Cantonal Laboratory of Basel-City

E-cigarettes fall under the Food Act and are treated as a consumer item. E-cigarettes without nicotine can be sold freely in Switzerland. This means they usually end up in the hands of minors.

20min/Celia Nogler

When the liquid is used up, the e-cigarettes end up in the trash, even though they contain rechargeable batteries. Consumers are obliged to dispose of the products correctly or to take them to a collection point. The sales outlets are therefore also obliged to take them back.

20min/Michael Scherrer

That’s what it’s about

32 disposable e-cigarettes were tested by the Basel-City Cantonal Laboratory for compliance with the Food and Chemicals Act.

Each sample had at least one non-conformity. A sales ban even had to be imposed on seven samples.

Due to the lack of laws, minors have access to purchase e-cigarettes.

There is also a problem with sustainability: after the liquid has been used up, they go into the trash along with the rechargeable batteries.

In Switzerland, the purchase of e-cigarettes, also known as “vapes” or “puff bars”, has increased dramatically in recent years. Almost a ton of the products are sold every day, according to a study by the Cantonal Laboratory of Basel-Stadt. E-cigarettes were originally intended as an alternative for smokers. Because they fall under the food law and are treated as a commodity, they can be sold freely in Switzerland. This means they usually end up in the hands of minors.

The cantonal laboratory has now tested disposable e-cigarettes. A total of 32 samples were collected from twelve retailers. Of these, 29 were disposable e-cigarettes with nicotine, two were disposable e-cigarettes without nicotine and one sample contained e-liquids for refilling. The e-cigarettes were tested for their nicotine content, the volume of the liquid, toxic and prohibited ingredients and the heavy metal content in the soldering tin.

Ingredients endanger fertility

The laboratory’s conclusion is alarming: each of the 32 samples collected showed at least one non-conformity, according to a statement on Tuesday. A total of 213 non-conformities were complained about with 18 different reasons. The maximum permissible nicotine content was exceeded in two samples. Another two samples contained banned lead-containing solder and three further samples were found to contain reproductively toxic ingredients. The latter means that substances have been found that can affect reproduction. The sale of these e-cigarettes was banned immediately. One sample contained a high concentration of salicylic acid, two others contained methylsalicylic acid, both of which are classified as reproductively toxic.

The laboratory noticed that many importers do not clarify whether the imported product complies with European laws. The cantonal laboratory is now demanding that importers fulfill their duty of self-control. They demand that producers stop using dangerous substances.

E-cigarettes are not only harmful to health. They also fail when it comes to sustainability: Once the liquid in the e-cigarettes is used up, they can no longer be refilled and therefore end up in the trash, even though there is a rechargeable battery at the core. Consumers are obliged to dispose of the products correctly or to take them to a collection point, reminds the Cantonal Laboratory. The sales outlets are obliged to take these back.

Have you been following on Whatsapp for 20 minutes?

Stay informed and subscribe to the 20 Minutes WhatsApp channel: Then you will receive an update with our most moving stories directly to your cell phone in the morning and evening – hand-picked, informative and inspiring.