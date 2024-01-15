Baseus Bowie MZ10 review – Headphones from T-Mobile: to buy or not to buy?

#Baseus #Bowie #MZ10 #review #Headphones #TMobile #buy #buy

Inspired by O2, the magenta T-Mobile also came up with its own headphones. The aptly named “T-Mobile Headphones” are actually the Bowie MZ10 from Baseus. How did it prove itself in the test and is it worth investing a few hundred crowns?

Although the official price of T-Mobile headphones is CZK 1,499, practically everyone can buy them with a CZK 1,000 discount thanks to an easily accessible voucher. This immediately brings us to a much more attractive 499 CZK, for which you can buy the previously reviewed O2 Pods, which represent direct competition. Should you consider T-Mobile headphones, or should you look elsewhere?

Technical parameters of Headphones from T-Mobile (Baseus Bowie MZ10)

Weight (cases/headphones) 43 g/5 g Color design black, white Connection Bluetooth 5.3 Codecs SBC, AAC Listening time (according to the manufacturer) up to 4.5 hours of music listening, up to 30 or 25 hours in total Package contents of the headphones, USB- C/USB-A charging cable, quick start guide and silicone ear tips in several sizes Manufacturer’s recommended price CZK 1,499 (CZK 499)

Construction: practical matte design

The headphones are offered in white and black, which came to our editorial office. The unboxing itself is relatively quick, but I have to admit that I was surprised by the well-crafted box with a magnetic closing mechanism and, from an environmental point of view, the absence of any plastic packaging materials for such cheap headphones. The popular “paper zipper”, which can also be found on Apple products, for example, will serve as an opening indicator and a way to get into the package. A shorter USB-C/USB-A cable and a total of four silicone extensions (two pairs) await inside. So everyone should come to their own conclusions and choose the ideal size, although I was satisfied with them already on the headphones.

The case itself corresponds to the lower price, so it is completely plastic and relatively light, which on the one hand is definitely good, on the other hand you get a “cheaper” feeling from the headphones/case. Also, the hinge on this case is only basic, it doesn’t hold very well in the open position and it closes very easily and without the slightest resistance. I am definitely not criticizing the above for being low, rather I am stating. The matte finish can definitely be positively evaluated, which in my opinion is a little more practical than the glossy design, on which you can immediately see minor (hairline) scratches and after just a few weeks of use, such a case can look quite shabby. The matte design is certainly not immune to scratches and abrasions, but it tolerates them a little better.

On the headphone case we find the (orange) USB-C connector, the pairing button next to it and the decent Baseus and T-Mobile logos. T-Mobile’s decision not to “brand” the handset too much can definitely be praised, as the logo looks relatively unobtrusive. The headphones themselves are already waiting inside the case, which have an ideal shape, because (at least for me) they fit well in my ears and did not press anywhere even during prolonged listening. However, taking them out of the case itself can be a bit more complicated due to the shape of the headphones and the case, and I can imagine that, for example, now in winter with fragile fingers, the headphones will easily fall out of the case during these maneuvers. Increased durability is missing, but considering the price, this cannot be blamed. On the other hand, a small LED on the front of the case is practical, which can alert you to a low battery charge level with a red glow.

We liked it

practical matte design of the case

comfortable and fits well in the ears

without too much T-Mobile branding

Sound: surprisingly solid noise cancellation

The headphones, although they only cost a few crowns, also have electronic noise cancellation that works surprisingly well. It traditionally filters out lower monotonic frequencies best. While working with headphones in a busy cafe, they do not filter out the process of coffee grinding accompanied by a loud and relatively loud sound (which is a problem for all headphones), but they do filter out the usual traffic in the form of cafe operation (doors opening and closing, “chattering” of customers, etc.) .) they manage passably. In general, I’m pleasantly surprised by the noise canceling capabilities, and I’ll admit that I didn’t expect it from such cheap headphones.

After unpacking, the headphones are provided with a sticker in the area of ​​the contacts to prevent unnecessary discharge of the battery in the case

The sound quality is also sufficient for normal listening. During testing, I listened to several genres while streaming from the Tidal app, and the headphones handled them all solidly. The headphones also play quite loudly, although at the highest volume there is already a noticeable degradation in quality, so I recommend listening at around 60 to 70%. Adherents of very pronounced bass may miss a bit of the “thickness” here, but from the point of view of the overall balance, it is not harmful, quite the opposite. As for the available codecs, I did not find information about them in the manual or on the manufacturer’s website, from which we can only conclude that the standard equipment is in the form of SBC and AAC. I was also satisfied with the quality of phone calls, when I could hear both the other party and myself without any problems. The weakest feature of these headphones (however, considering the price, this is also debatable) is only the transparent mode, which is supposed to amplify surrounding sounds. However, it sounds very “artificial”, and for that reason I preferred to avoid it.

We liked it

sufficient sound quality

very decent noise reduction

Features and controls: could it be better?



Control is done by tapping on the small surfaces on the outside of the “legs”. To jump to the previous/next track, a long hold instead of a double-click is a bit unconventional, which may take some getting used to. You can also activate the voice assistant through the headphones by triple-tapping, and by double-tapping you can then activate noise suppression, transparent mode or switch to the default “normal” throughput.

Baseus application

Also, don’t count on the headphones being able to automatically pause playback when you take the headphones out of your ears, at least in my case I didn’t manage to achieve this behavior, even though it should be able to. The automatic suspension occurred only when one of the earphones was inserted into the case. The possibility to install the Baseus application on your phone is definitely positive, where you can partially adjust the controls (jumping between tracks by double-clicking is not possible here either), select one of the pre-set equalizer presets and make the headphones ring. The ringtone is quite loud, so the chances of finding a stuck earphone etc. are quite solid. Low latency mode for gaming can also be activated in the app.

Probably the biggest surprise is the support for multi-point connection, the headphones can thus be paired and connected to, for example, a phone and a computer at the same time. When you are listening to music from your computer and someone calls you on the phone, they will automatically switch to the call, which is very practical and again, it must be emphasized that this is definitely not common for such cheap headphones.

We liked it

possibility of dual connection

headphone control configuration

companion application

We didn’t like it

skipping between tracks is not possible by double-clicking

Battery life: absolutely fine

The headphones promise a total endurance of up to 25 hours and 4.5 hours when we take into account the energy in the headphones themselves (without the case). These are solid values ​​that should satisfy even a moderately demanding listener, for example during long journeys. Of course, charging takes place exclusively via USB-C, not wirelessly.

Evaluation



The T-Mobile headset did not inspire much confidence in me, taking into account the reputation of branded headsets by operators, but in the end it pleasantly surprised me. They have solid workshop processing, sufficiently high-quality presentation, surprisingly well-functioning noise suppression and also a practical multi-point connection function. Thanks to the mentioned advantages, in my opinion, it would be able to defend the “standard” selling price of CZK 1,499, but for CZK 499, taking into account the already mentioned easily available voucher, it is an unbeatable purchase that I can warmly recommend to anyone looking for cheap, but decently playing headphones recommend.

Competition

The O2 Pods+ already mentioned at the beginning can be a competitor for the tested headphones, but they have a less practical glossy finish of the case and a slightly weaker suppression of ambient noise.

